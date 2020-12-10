Good food and laughter: Otago centenarians secret to a long happy life

Joan Glover has just turned 100 and has some advice so you can get there too. Photo / Christine O'Connor

"Don't smoke."

That was Joan Glover's sound advice yesterday, on the eve of her 100th birthday, about leading a long and happy life.

Mrs Glover, who is a resident at Dunedin's Glendale Retirement Home, was yesterday finding it hard to fully realise that she, in fact, turns 100 today.

"I'm not really 100.

"How did that happen?" she asked.

A big source of pleasure for Mrs Glover is her close relationship with her sister Myra Cockburn, who visited again yesterday.

Mrs Glover also enjoys her daily interactions with home residents and staff.

"I think it's jolly good."

As well as avoiding smoking, a fondness for fresh vegetables, an appreciation of good food, and a good sense of humour have also helped the years pass in a positive way.

Many years ago, well before the advent of decimal currency in 1967, Mrs Glover encouraged her sister to also stay healthy, by paying her threepence to eat her vegetables.

Her father was a firefighter, and part of her childhood was spent in lively circumstances, living at the Roslyn Fire Station.

She got used to the sirens and knew how to turn over and fall asleep.

Her enjoyment of her first job, waitressing at the Savoy Restaurant, still lights up her face.

"I just loved working there.

"All the people, they were just so friendly."

Two celebrations are planned for today and tomorrow, and two of her favourite meals — tripe and onions, and oysters and prawns — are likely to feature.

About 60 people are expected to attend the main celebration tomorrow, and a piper will play two of her musical favourites: Amazing Grace and Danny Boy.