Gold Coast mother shares 'nightmare' road rage incident

A Gold Coast mother has shared the confronting moment a foul-mouthed motorist unleashed a tirade against her while her children sat in the back seat of her car.

Carly Renee said she was on her way back from kindergarten when she pulled onto Hope Island Rd on Friday morning.

Police are investigating a road-rage incident on the Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

"The car in the video came flying up behind me, sat inches away from the back of my car holding the horn on. I slowed down to the speed limit while he continued to be right on my arse," she told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

She said he almost sideswiped her car before getting in front and slamming on the brakes, at which point Renee began recording as her "worst nightmare" unfolded.

Gold Coast woman Carly Renee posted about the road rage incident to social media. Photo / Facebook

She said the video she took "speaks for itself" as the man stops his Mercedes Benz SUV in the middle of the road and begins launching profanities at the young mother, who he calls a "****ing *****" and a "****wit".

He told her she was "very lucky" otherwise he would "smash (her) head in".

A screengrab from the video posted to Facebook. Photo / Supplied

"I've got children in the car and you've stopped in the middle of the road," she tells him.

He continues swearing before getting back in his car and driving off.

Gold Coast Police told the Bulletin it was investigating.