The cabanas help keep beachgoers safe from the summer sun. Photo / TikTok / @viralqueenliv

With the holiday period almost at an end, most Aussies are taking advantage of the warm weather and heading down to the beach before trudging back to work.

But a new trend seems to be taking over the shorelines of Australia as beachgoers do their best to enjoy the sun without getting burnt – the use of beach cabanas.

Essentially an open-air tent, the beach item is typically seen on the sand in places such as Spain.

But social media videos have seen beaches in places such as the Gold Coast, Queensland and Perth, Western Australia, filled with them.

One clip from @viralqueenliv saw one beach covered in the colourful tents.

Text over the clip read “coolcabanas taking over gold coast beaches”, referring to a popular brand of the beach cabanas.

That brand, like others, boasts pockets which allow the cabanas to be weighed down with sand.

But at first glance, the colourful shelters look like they might struggle with the wild and windy beach conditions that Kiwis are used to.

Later in the clip, the poster complained they were taking up “prime real estate”.

But many social media users were quick to defend the new trend, calling it a positive step for sun safety.

“I don’t get it – people aren’t taking up more space than they normally would, they just have shade,” one person wrote.

Another added: “They’re all over Perth too! I don’t know, I think it’s cool people are being conscious about the sun.”

One said: “I think they’re great – they don’t block the view like the old tents.”

“I wish I had one! My $15 Kmart umbrella didn’t stand a chance. Thirroul 1, Umbrella 0,” another commented.

Others said they had seen the cabanas in places such as Sydney, Newcastle and Noosa.

How to be sun-smart this summer

Information provided by the Cancer Society said UV radiation was at its highest between 10am and 4pm from September to April.

Protection is required during these times and any time the UV index is three or above, even on a cloudy day.

The Cancer Society said to “slip” on clothing that covered as much skin as possible, such as collared shirts with long sleeves.

“Slip into the shade of a leafy tree, building or shade sail. Slipping into shade costs nothing and effectively blocks UV radiation.

“Slop on some sunscreen - seven teaspoons is required to cover an adult, and you need to apply it 20 minutes before going out in the sun and reapply every two hours, or more often if swimming or sweating.

“Slap on a wide-brimmed hat, wrap on some close-fitting sunglasses that are wraparound style and meet the New Zealand standard.”

For more information on being sun-smart, visit the SunSmart website.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald