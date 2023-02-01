It comes after rumours the couple split due to his decision to return to the NFL. Photo / AP

Almost four months after their separation announcement, Gisele Bündchen is proving ex-partners can still be supportive of each other.

Early this morning, her ex-husband and NFL star Tom Brady confirmed he’s retiring “for good” and it seems it’s a decision Bündchen wholeheartedly supports.

Commenting on his Instagram post - which included multiple photos of the couple when they were still together as well as pictures of the two children they share together, the model wished the star well saying, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

Bündchen’s comment comes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback previously announced plans to step away from the game last year, but changed his mind just 40 days later and agreed to play another season for the team - however, Brady has now declared he’s walking away from football for real this time.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, he explained: “Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good.

”I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded.”

He went on to insist he previously said everything he needed to last time he announced his retirement, adding: “I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady captioned the video: “I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you.”

Bündchen and Brady announced their separation in October last year claiming their 13-year-long marriage is “irretrievably broken” adding no other details.

Rumours of the couple’s rough patch first made headlines in September when a source revealed to People Magazine that the couple was living apart, with Bündchen spending time in Miami and New York away from her husband.

Gisele and Tom got married in 2009.

The alleged separation is rumoured to be because of many things but mainly due to Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after a 40-day retirement earlier this year.

A source told Page Six, “As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it.”

They went on to reveal the couple have “had a series of blowups over the past few years” but admitted this could be the last straw.

However, another source told People Magazine, “It’s complicated,” and insisted “there’s a lot more to it.”