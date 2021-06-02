Girl requests birthday cake with dark Lion King scene so she can eat it all herself

Leona knew exactly what she wanted. Photo / Instagram

A 3-year-old US girl has won the internet's heart after going viral for her unusual birthday request.

When Leona Feigh was asked what cake she wanted for her birthday, her request left her parents stunned.

"She asked for a 'Lion King' cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because 'everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will all be for me'," her uncle Casey Feigh revealed on Twitter.

Photos of the cake show the infamous scene laid out in delicious baked form, complete with the edible deceased patriarch lying prostrate at the base of the cake.

Leona's cake. Photo / Twitter

RIP king. Photo / Twitter

After her uncle's tweet went viral, Leona's morbid choice won an army of admirers.

"Had a baby girl on Monday and I hope she's half as savvy as this little diva," one fan wrote.

Another noted that the dark scene still captured kids' imaginations, over 25 years after the Disney movie first screened.

"I literally just left the park where my 3yo daughter was making me play 'long live the king' for the billionth time. She climbs up the slide pleading 'brother help me' then i repel her down. It's amazing how much small children seem to love this murder scene."

Another praised the detail on the cake, which includes realistic claw marks.

Brother, help me! Photo / Twitter

Her mother Alison Feigh told the TODAY show that Leona's choice of cake was in keeping with her "hilarious and quirky" personality.

"She's also a very empathetic, sweet kid," she added.

She said that when her daughter saw the cake, she gasped in delight.