Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Giorgio Armani, whose streamlined fashions ruled the red carpet, dies at 91

By Megan McDonough
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died aged 91. Photo / Getty Images

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died aged 91. Photo / Getty Images

Five years after the launch of his luxury fashion house, Giorgio Armani secured his place in fashion history when he created the scene-stealing wardrobe for actor Richard Gere in American Gigolo.

The 1980 film – with Gere as a bare-chested ladies’ man pawing his collection of Armani suits, shirts and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save