Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gift ideas for Father’s Day for (mostly) under $50

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Cement your status as the favourite child with a truly memorable Father's Day present.

Cement your status as the favourite child with a truly memorable Father's Day present.

Running out of time to stick pasta seashells on a tin can and spray paint it to match your dad’s desk decor?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. While a homemade penholder is, unquestionably, the greatest gift a child can ever give, we’ve shopped outside the box for some possible

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save