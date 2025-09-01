Not to be completely literal about this but, you know, don’t forget your roots.

Kinto aqua culture vases (from $48) can be used to hold flowers or display the really interesting bits of a hyacinth bulb or avocado seed in action.

2. Mushrooms. They’re having a moment

Warning, incoming Dad Joke: Fungi for a fun guy, via the Opinel N08 Mushroom knife ($64.90 - but we’ve seen it cheaper) complete with curved blade and tiny brush. opinel.co.nz

3. For the fishing (and drinking) dad

The Father’s Day fishware market is crowded. Keep it classy(ish) with a Gentleman’s Hardware stainless steel hip flask ($52). wonderroom.co.nz

4. Not your regular garden gift

Christmas Day’s pavlova thanks your Father’s Day foresight. Install two metres of weed-suppressing, moisture-retaining, 100% New Zealand wool mulch mat ($30) now and harvest to your summer heart’s content (plants not included). sustainagrow.co.nz

5. Is your dad a child aged 10 and over?

Hot foot it to your nearest Lego supplier for all the thrills of Formula 1 and this Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1 Race Car and driver set ($44.99). lego.com

6. For the reading dad

You think your family is complicated? Grant Robertson was a Labour Government finance minister during one of New Zealand’s most tumultuous periods and a university student when he learned his father had stolen money and was facing prison time. Robertson’s just-released memoir Anything Could Happen ($40) has been described as extremely readable and often funny. allenandunwin.co.nz

7. No barista? No worries.

A 5-pack of Supreme Blend Drip Bags ($16) allows for a perfectly proportioned pour-over at the beach, in the bush, on the boat or in the backyard. (BYO hot water). coffeesupreme.com

8. Weighty and whimsical

Mushrooms are absolutely having a moment. This diminutive, handmade John Derian decoupage paperweight ($185) was, when we looked last week, the last one left in store. tessuti.co.nz

9. For the dad with retro taste

Looks like a jar of fat, is actually beef tallow - aka 100% more delicious fried eggs, made by NZ company Mitchells Nutrition ($24). mitchellsnutrition.com

10. Best dad ever?

He deserves a trophy! And a snow globe! Everyone’s a winner here ($35). boltofcloth.com

11. Can’t go wrong with a condiment

Upgrade your sauce game with the “Double Happy” from a man who knows how to make things taste good. Al Brown’s Old Yella & Simply Red Sauce Caddy ($19.90) is the best thing to happen to fish and chips since sliced bread. albrown.co.nz

12. For the fur baby father

For tidy dads with messy doggos: The $16 Frank Green designed Pet Poo Bag Holder. nz.frankgreen.com

13. Light up his life

Not all avocados are made for toast. The Poppy + Sage candle ($28) dad didn’t know he needed is also available in carrot, blackberry, heirloom tomato and other flavours of the fruit bowl. ottoscornerstore.co.nz

14. Peak hot sauce?

Think outside the bottle with two kilograms of gummy sweet chill peppers ($19). lolliesonline.co.nz

15. One hat to rule them all

Check out the options at Wellington’s Hills Hats (since 1875 etc) that include, but are by no means confined to, this Hanmer oilskin baseball cap ($145). hillshats.co.nz

16. For the desk dad

The collective noun for a group of staplers is a bind. Not really, but a single Penco Stapler ($37.99) is, definitely, Father’s Day sorted. superkiosk.online

17. Cute and useful

Fill it with olives, cufflinks, guitar picks, coins, butter or a dollop of whatever dad likes on his toast - Emma Turner’s Bug Dish ($23) will never not be interesting and/or useful. kina.co.nz

18. Only icons in the building

Dad is an icon and so is this giftboxed Villa Maria Icon Keltern Chardonnay ($90) with tasting notes from the school of something for everyone, including grapefruit, oyster shell and ginger. shop.villamariawines.com

19. We don’t like cricket, oh no ...

We love it. And this summer the White Ferns are playing Zimbabwe and South Africa and the Black Caps host Australia, England and the West Indies. Get dad along to a game. tickets.nzc.nz

20. Obviously #1

Because a novelty mug ($30) is compulsory. This one is by Keith Brymer Jones. Alternate slogan options include “control freak” and “not today satan”. chefscomplements.co.nz

21. Obviously #2

Ditto, novelty socks ($24.50). Though, obviously, on Father’s Day, you should also be mowing said lawns. boltofcloth.com

22. He has everything? Hold my broom

Nothing says “I love you” like an enormous orange leaf pan purchased on sale for $40 (though its size does mean a shipping surcharge).

23. For the ambitious reader

Life and career lessons from the psychological coach to the All Blacks? Endorsed by Sir Richie McCaw? Why, you are wondering, was Become Unstoppable by Gilbert Enoka ($40, Penguin) not higher up this list? Look, we had to give the novelty socks a fighting chance. penguin.co.nz

24. Toast in bed but make it interesting

It’s a niche category but if your dad likes crocodiles and soup and doesn’t mind you spending $239, then serve his tea and toast on this Swedish-made crocosoup tray, and cement your status as his favourite child. boltofcloth.com

25. [Insert $ value here]

It’s hard to beat a homemade card. Unless it’s stuffed with cash or a really thoughtful and bespoke gift voucher. Think books, music, plants, subscriptions, restaurants, movies, match day tickets, or a promise to clean the barbecue without complaining. Because nobody knows the father figure in your life like you do.

Kim Knight joined the New Zealand Herald in 2016. She is a senior journalist on the lifestyle desk and an accomplished shopper who bought her dad a T-shirt and some really cool embossed neon builder’s pencils from a local craft market.