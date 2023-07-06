English couple Gerry and Lisa Cannings went public about their National Lottery rollover win in 2016. Photo / Supplied

A married British couple who won £32.5 million ($67m) on the National Lottery vowed to stay “Mr and Mrs boring and normal” but a recent decision has resulted in the pair breaking more than one vow.

Teachers Gerry and Lisa Cannings won the eyewatering lotto draw in February 2016, claiming they wouldn’t let the jackpot “change them”.

But the pair have now divorced.

The Daily Mail has reported the former couple parted ways and now live in separate mansions just 12km away from each other. While it’s not clear why they parted ways, they appear to be on good terms.

Speaking to The Sun, a friend close to the now-divorced couple said: “Everyone has tried to make out there was this dramatic split with affairs and things - but it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The reality is Gerry and Lisa split and have both happily found new people to move on with.” They added: “Gerry isn’t known as much of a spender so it’s fantastic he’s found someone to help him enjoy all those millions he’s got in the bank.”

Gerry Cannings, 70, is now loved up with Samantha Cardell - a parent at the school he used to teach - after splitting with his wife. Photo / Facebook

Gerry, 70, has reportedly found love with a 55-year-old woman who was a parent at the school where he taught history, while Lisa has moved on with a football-mad trucker.

Both Gerry and Lisa live in million-dollar mansions in the countryside of Lincolnshire and one friend of Lisa said she is “enjoying the quiet life with her down-to-earth new man” after years of working as a Spanish teacher.

The couple reportedly separated in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown with Lisa stepping down from the company that the two had used as an investment vehicle for their funds. The business is now reportedly run by Gerry and his two sons from his first marriage.

The couple made headlines in 2016 when they went public about their National Lottery rollover win and revealed that they only bought the winning ticket because of a chance takeaway visit, the Daily Mail reported.

After falling in love over meetings at a school photocopier, the former couple were visiting Gerry’s then 96-year-old father when they opted to go to a fish and chip shop rather than cook on a Saturday night.

But despite later learning they had won the second biggest prize in the British National Lottery’s history, the pair chose not to claim their prize for a week - because they had a painter in redecorating their £220,000 home.

Instead, Gerry spent a nerve-wracking few days walking around with the ticket in his pocket.

“It’s just the way we are - we don’t really worry about things or make a drama,” Gerry said. “You could say we’re a bit boring like that.”

After the major win, the former couple revealed they were planning a trip to New Zealand as their family were keen Lord of the Rings fans and would love to visit the country where it was filmed, the Daily Mail reported.

It’s unclear if the Cannings’ ever made the trip to New Zealand.