Richie and Gemma McCaw's daughter asks if she can do Coast to Coast. Video / Gemma McCaw

Charlotte McCaw may be just 4 years old but it looks like she’s already following in the footsteps of her famous dad, former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw.

In a cute video posted to Facebook, Charlotte’s mum and former Black Sticks star Gemma McCaw has shared footage of her eldest daughter, aided by dad, in full triathlon mode.

Captioning the video “When she asks her Daddy if she can do a Coast to Coast too”, the clip begins with Charlotte in goggles, togs and a swim cap, giving her little sister Grace a quick hug.

Next, she’s seen standing by the family’s pool with her dad, who became an avid Coast to Coast competitor following his retirement from rugby.

Little Charlotte McCaw dives into the pool in the first section of her at-home "Coast to Coast". Photo / Facebook

The little McCaw dives into the water and swims to the other side before leaping out and ditching her swim gear for shoes and a bike helmet.

Her dad is seen helping her clamber onto her pink bike and giving her a push as she scoots off down the drive. Another shot shows her making a return ride to the pool area, with dad jogging behind her.

From here she’s off the bike and pulling on a backpack before sprinting away again.

The video has received more than 4200 likes and plenty of praise from followers since it was posted just three hours ago.

“OMG I love this! Awesome dad ... brilliant parenting duo ... Go family,” wrote one.

Another commented: “That is beyond cute!!! Clearly it’s in her genetics!! Love how she hugs support crew before she starts!!”

Others praised the video as “adorable” and “Great to show her this when she has completed her first one!”

Meanwhile, the proud dad has just completed his own gruelling event, the Kathmandu Coast to Coast at Serpentine Beach, near Kumara Junction, last weekend.

Competing in tandem with Olympic rowing champion Nathan Cohen, the 243km race saw them battle their way across the South Island to the finish line at New Brighton Beach.















