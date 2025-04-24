Advertisement
Gallipoli veteran’s lost medals returned to great-grandson for Anzac Day

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Auckland air cadet Nicholas Blanks wears his great-grandfather's World War I medals, entrusted to him after being returned from Australia. Photo / Alex Burton

A set of long-lost World War I medals will once again be worn at the Anzac Day dawn service in Auckland today, for the first time in more than 40 years.

A Gallipoli veteran who led an all-Kiwi bugle team in London at the first Anzac Day Commemoration in 1916

