Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Gallery director Gary Langsford talks art, racing, and high-stakes investments

By Daisy Wilde
10 mins to read
Art dealer Gary Langsford in his Auckland office. Behind him is 'Lady of the Lake', 2019, by Max Gimblett. Photo / Babiche Martens

Art dealer Gary Langsford in his Auckland office. Behind him is 'Lady of the Lake', 2019, by Max Gimblett. Photo / Babiche Martens

Gary Langsford, one half of one of Auckland’s most successful galleries with John Gow, is not one to sit still. From an ambitious new gallery to an exciting new luxury apartment development, he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle