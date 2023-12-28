Elke and Nadia, the authors of Collectively Homegrown, are a mother-and-daughter duo based in Whangarei and Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Elke and Nadia, the authors of Collectively Homegrown, are a mother-and-daughter duo based in Whangarei and Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Get ready to cook this festive season with the help of Collectively Homegrown, the first cookbook from New Zealand’s mother-daughter duo, Elke and Nadia.

This incredible passion project is packed full of delicious recipes, from Kim Crossman’s cupcakes to Judy Bailey’s salmon.

Collectively Homegrown by Nadia and Elke Key, Husk and Honey, Key & Co Publishers, RRP $49.99. Photo / Supplied

What’s more, every purchase helps support Women’s Refuge NZ.

So whether you’re looking to whip up some of your favourites or experiment with some new flavours enjoy these favourite recipes all in the name of a good cause.

Courgette & Burnt Honey Hazelnut Salad with Goat’s Cheese

Courgette and burnt honey hazelnut salad with goat's cheese by Ripe Kitchen. Photo / Supplied

Recipe by Ripe Kitchen

A super simple salad of raw courgettes, avocado and rocket with honey-roasted hazelnuts and creamy goat’s cheese.

Serving size: 2–4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Fridge life: best eaten fresh, but can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 day

Freezer life: not recommended

Ingredients

¼ cup (35g) hazelnuts

3 tsp honey + extra for garnish

4 courgettes

zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil + extra for garnish

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp fresh thyme and/or fresh oregano leaves, chopped finely

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

pinch of salt

½ avocado, de-stoned and skin removed, sliced

3 cups (120g) rocket

50g creamy soft goat’s cheese

Method

To prepare the hazelnuts: place a small frying pan over a medium heat, add the hazelnuts and 2 teaspoons of the honey. Give the pan a couple of good shakes to make sure the hazelnuts are well coated and cook for a minute or so until caramelised. Remove from the heat and transfer into a small bowl.

To prepare the courgettes: use a wide peeler or mandolin to make the courgette ribbons. After peeling the courgettes you will be left with the core of the courgettes. Finely chop or grate these as well and add them to the ribbons.

To prepare the salad: in a bowl whisk together the lemon juice, zest, olive oil, mustard, herbs, vinegar, salt and the remaining teaspoon of honey. Add the courgettes and turn to coat in the dressing.

To serve: on a large serving platter layer the courgette ribbons and avocado slices with the rocket and hazelnuts, and crumble over the goat’s cheese. Drizzle a little honey and olive oil over the top of the salad just before serving.

Paraoa Parai Fry Bread

Paraoa Parai by Aroha, Maimoa Creative. Photo / Supplied

Recipe by Aroha, Maimoa Creative

Delicious as is, or add a slab of butter and a drizzle of golden syrup (or whatever topping you want!). Hūnene kau ana ki ngā pāpāringa.

Makes 20–25

Prep time: 20–30 minutes, including the time for proofing the dough

Cook time: 3–4 minutes

Fridge life: best eaten fresh; can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2–3 days. They may become slightly less crispy after being refrigerated.

Freezer life: place them in an airtight container or a freezer-safe bag and freeze for up to 2–3 months.

Ingredients

1 cup chilled milk

¾ cup boiling water

1 tbsp sugar

4 tbsp canola oil

1 tbsp dried active yeast

4 – 4½ cups high-grade flour

1½ tsp salt

oil for frying

Method

Combine the chilled milk and boiling water in a large bowl. Add the sugar, oil and yeast, and stir. Set aside for 10–15 minutes until mixture is sponge-like from the yeast activating.

Add 4 cups of flour and the salt. Fold together until combined. Add more flour if it’s still too sticky. Gently knead together into a ball, then place in bowl and cover with a tea towel. Leave to proof until doubled in size (approximately 1 hour).

Remove the risen dough from the bowl on to a lightly oiled bench. Gently pat the dough out to a 2cm thick rectangle and cut into 6cm x 6cm squares. It should make approximately 20 pieces. Spread out the pieces on an oiled surface, cover with a tea towel, and leave to proof for another 15 minutes.

Tip: roll the edge of a dinner plate along the dough to cut the pieces. This will seal the edges and give a more ‘pillow-like’ outcome.

Heat a medium-size pot of oil to 165°C. Gently place the dough into the hot oil in batches and cook until golden brown on both sides. Once cooked, remove from oil and transfer to a paper towel-lined dish to rest for five minutes before serving.

Dinny’s Salmon Soufflé

Dinny's salmon soufflé by Judy Bailey. Photo / Supplied

Recipe by Judy Bailey

This is my go-to when there’s nothing in the cupboard. It’s a family favourite that my gran and my mum used to make, and it never fails!

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25–30 minutes

Fridge life: leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days

Freezer life: not recommended

Ingredients

43g butter

43g flour

200ml milk

salt and pepper

3 eggs

1 x 185g can of salmon or a piece of smoked salmon

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Separate the eggs, reserving the yolks and beating the whites until stiff.

In a small pot, melt the butter and add flour and salt and pepper to make a roux. Add the milk and stir until it boils and thickens.

Remove from heat and add the egg yolks one at a time. Beat lightly.

Add the salmon, then gently fold in the egg whites.

Share the mixture between two oven-safe ramekins or bowls.

Bake for about 25 minutes. Keep an eye on it.

Eat it straight from the oven before it falls with fresh green salad and hot rolls.

Tip: you can also make this with cheese instead of salmon.

Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes

Vegan vanilla cupcakes by Kim Crossman. Photo / Supplied

Recipe by Kimberly Crossman

These sprinkle cupcakes are the perfect celebration treat and a delicious sugar hit!

Makes: 12 cupcakes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Fridge life: not recommended

Freezer life: 2–3 months in an airtight container

Ingredients

Cupcakes

¾ cup almond milk

1 tsp apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

½ cup vegetable oil

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup organic cane sugar

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup sprinkles





Icing

220g Olivani

3 cups icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tbsp almond milk

Vegan vanilla cupcakes and batter. Photo / Supplied

Method

Cupcakes

Preheat oven to 180°C and line a standard muffin holder with 12 paper liners.

Add the milk and vinegar or lemon juice to a large mixing bowl and let it set for a few minutes.

Add the oil and vanilla and whisk or use a hand mixer to beat vigorously to combine.

Add sugar and whisk or use a hand mixer to beat to combine/dissolve. It may splash so be careful!

Sift the dry ingredients (omitting sprinkles) into a medium bowl and mix together.

Sift the dry ingredients (again) into the wet ingredients and use a whisk or hand mixer to blend until well incorporated and no large lumps remain.

Add the sprinkles and gently fold with a rubber spatula or mixing spoon.

Divide the batter evenly among the cupcake holders, making sure NOT to overfill. These do best at ¾ of the way up.

Bake in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

They will only have a very, very slight golden brown colour.

Let cool completely on a cooling rack. In the meantime, prepare the icing.





Icing