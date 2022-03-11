Voyager 2021 media awards
From Orsini's to Sails: Valerie Littlejohn reflects on 63 years in the restaurant business

12 minutes to read
Valerie Littlejohn, 89, is stepping back up to the plate at Sails Restaurant with her grandsons Zachary (left) and Thomas. Photo/Michael Craig.

By
Kim Knight

Feature Writer

Valerie Littlejohn remembers when crayfish was cheaper than chicken and you couldn't order wine to drink with either. She reflects on six decades in restaurants and tells Kim Knight why she's heading back to business.

