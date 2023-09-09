More and more regular parents are hopping on the unusual baby name trend popular with celebrities. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the latest celebrities to choose a unique name for their child, revealing their second son’s name is Riot Rose.

It’s not unusual for A-listers to choose unusual names for their children - Apple, Aire, or Cosmo, anyone?

But in 2023, baby names that were previously considered “out there” are becoming more popular with ordinary parents.

Rihanna's new advertising campaign for her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty featured her baby son.

The likes of Jack, Amelia, Oliver and Lily have dominated the playground for years, but all that could change with rapidly succeeding pop culture trends - for instance, the name Barbie has seen a 603 per cent increase in popularity with new parents in the UK.

Nameberry’s Sophie Kihm tells Metro UK that parents in English-speaking countries are “choosing more unique names for their children than ever before”.

“Years ago, parents may have chosen a name because they liked the sound or it had a family connection, but today more than ever, baby names are seen as an opportunity to showcase style, culture, and hopes and dreams parents have for their child.

“This coincides with mounting pressure to be unique and original. Parents want their child to feel special and develop their individuality, which may be more difficult if you’re one of many children named Amelia or Oliver in your school.

“Indeed, many of today’s parents had that experience growing up. Perhaps they were in class with three other girls named Emily or multiple boys named Jack. Parents want their children to be one-of-a-kind.”

Kylie Jenner and her son Aire. Photo / Instagram

One mum, Kate Guest, told Metro that she named her daughter Calypso, deviating from the well-trod list of popular baby names.

“Her father and I both have the most basic, boring, monosyllabic names (Kate and James) and they were always at or near the top of “most popular” lists around the times we were born,” she explained.

“We have never wanted a regular name for her. I wanted something joyous, musical and happy, that would make us smile to say it.”

The mum added that Calypso was the one name she and her partner could agree on, and that their daughter loves it “for now” - but if she wants to change it when she gets older, that’s her decision.

Another mum Samantha Bevington, from Manchester in the UK, used to be a teacher and told the outlet she wanted to avoid common names she’d heard in class.

Names like Ryan, Charlie and Daniel were “blacklisted from the start”, she joked, adding that she had chosen the name Nara - the ancient Japanese capital city - for her child, whose sex she didn’t know until she welcomed her daughter.

“After she arrived, we were tasked over the first few days to figure out a name for her ... the name [Nara] felt just right - not too unusual that it was odd, but not too mainstream that there would be five Naras in her class at school.”

But expert Kihm reveals that previously “uncool” names might be making a comeback too, as parents look to their older family members for inspiration.

“Vintage nicknames are a strong trend, including Joni, Dulcie, Florrie, Goldie, Gigi, and Marcie for girls, along with Alvie/Alvey, Lockie, Lennie, Artie, Gus, Herbie, Paddy, and Ozzy for boys,” she told Metro.

Names that we considered dated a few years ago, like Colin, Patricia, Lisa and Shane, could be returning to the playground in the coming months and years.



