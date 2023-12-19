Four sensational cocktails for the party season

Lavendar mule. Photo / Andy Sewell

Signature Cocktails by Amanda Schuster is the definitive modern guide to the best of mixology, packed with tempting drinks and the tales of their origin. Here, we’ve picked four tempting libations to raise a glass to the festive season and beyond.

Fish house punch. Photo / Andy Sewell

Fish house punch

Serves 18 to 20.

Year: 1730s. Origin: Philadelphia, US. Inventor: Unknown. Premises: Colony Club. Alcohol type: Rum. Glassware: Punch.

Note: Freeze water in a small bowl or bundt tin to create a large block of ice the day before serving. This is the best way to keep the prepared punch cool and not dilute it too much as it sits. Additionally, plan to begin making the punch a couple of hours before serving, even the morning (or night!) before.

200g sugar

Four lemons, peeled, with peels set aside

950ml hot water (some prefer using brewed black tea for extra flavour)

240ml lemon juice

950ml dark rum, preferably a mildly estery style, such as those from Jamaica

480ml cognac or good grape brandy

120ml peach brandy

Garnish: Grated nutmeg and at least two lemons, sliced

1. Create an oleo-saccharum in a large bowl by thoroughly mixing the sugar with the lemon peels (best done with clean hands) and letting it sit for at least 30 minutes (a couple of hours is best) to release the lemon oils.

2. Dissolve the sugar in the same bowl with the hot water. Do not discard the peels. Add the lemon juice and spirits and mix. Grate nutmeg over, add ice, and arrange lemon slices over the top.

Bird of paradise fizz. Photo / Andy Sewell

Bird of paradise fizz

Serves one.

Year: 1930s. Origin: Colon, Panama. Inventor: Unknown. Premises: Strangers Club. Alcohol type: Gin. Glassware: Highball.

90ml dry gin

30ml double cream

45ml fresh lime juice

One Tbsp egg white (half a whole egg white)

15ml raspberry syrup

Three dashes orange blossom water

30ml club soda

Garnish: Edible flower.

1. Add the gin, cream, lime juice, egg white and raspberry syrup to a shaker filled three-quarters of the way up with crushed ice. Shake “with extreme prejudice” (meaning vigorously, and for a long time until very frothy) and pour, unstrained, into a tall glass with some room at the top.

2. Add the orange blossom water, then club soda, and stir. Garnish with an edible flower.

Gin basil smash. Photo / Andy Sewell

Gin basil smash

Serves one.

Year: 2008. Origin: Hamburg, Germany. Inventor: Jorg Meyer. Premises: Le Lion. Alcohol type: Gin. Glassware: Double rocks.

12 fresh basil leaves

60ml dry gin (Rutte Celery for authenticity)

30ml fresh lemon juice

22ml simple syrup

Garnish: Basil sprig.

Simple syrup

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup water

1. For the simple syrup: Add sugar and water to a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool, then pour into a glass jar and seal tightly with a lid. Will keep, refrigerated, for about a month.

2. Muddle the basil leaves in the bottom of a shaker tin until well-smooshed. Add the remaining ingredients and shake with ice until well-chilled. Fine strain into a double rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a basil sprig.

Lavender mule

Serves one.

Year: 2013. Origin: San Juan, Puerto Rico. Inventor: Leslie Cofresi. Premises: La Factoria. Alcohol type: Vodka. Glassware: Mule mug.

15ml lemon juice

22ml brewed ginger tea, cooled

22ml lavender simple syrup

45ml unflavoured vodka

Garnish: Dehydrated lemon wheel, pesticide-free lavender sprig.

Lavender simple syrup

240ml water

One cup sugar

Three Tbsp pesticide-free dehydrated lavender

1. For the lavender simple syrup: Heat all ingredients in a small saucepan over low heat until the sugar dissolves - about 10 minutes. Strain into a sealable container and store in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.

2. Shake all ingredients vigorously with ice until well-chilled and frothy. Strain into a copper mule mug or tall glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish.

