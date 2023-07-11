Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty comedian on Hooters, horoscopes and coming out

Comedian Fortune Feimster. Photo / AP

Fortune Feimster and her wife were driving along the freeway near Joshua Desert, California when they saw a car had broken down on the side of the road. Standing there was Jason Momoa. He was like a mirage Feimster says, shirtless and beautiful. So she kept driving. As she explains in her Netflix special, Good Fortune, she couldn’t help him. ‘If you saw me and your car was broken down you might assume I could fix it. I have that look about me. But that’s not me. Men are mystified about this. They come up to me at Home Depot assuming I work there and are like ‘What’s up dude where are your nails?’

If you haven’t had the good fortune to come across US comedian, Fortune Feimster, then her two Netflix specials, Sweet and Salty and Good Fortune, are a fine place to start. After years of stand-up, improv and interviewing celebrities on Hollywood’s red carpets, she’s polished her storytelling techniques and hilarious re-enactments. I watched Good Fortune with an 18-year-old and we were both laughing out loud on the couch. I tell Feimster this over Zoom and she’s pleased. She now has two fans in Aotearoa.

Feimster tours most of the year and hosts two podcasts What a Joke with Papa And Fortune and Sincerely Fortune. She’s had film and TV roles including Chelsea Lately, The Mindy Project, The L Word, Office Christmas Party, and recently FUBAR, starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger (currently in the Top 10 on Netflix in NZ). She makes it look easy on stage but the 42-year-old has worked hard to get to this point.

At 23, when Feimster was a self-described “country bumpkin from North Carolina”, she moved to Los Angeles and was hired as an entertainment journalist. A fancy term, she says, for gossip columnist. They asked if she wanted to do red-carpet events. “I was like ‘I dunno, will there be snacks?’” and was told “Yeah but nobody eats them” and I was like “perfect, more for me”. For seven years she interviewed celebrities—often in her infamous blue velour tracksuit with a pink cupcake on the back—but only got star-struck by veteran actors. Julie Andrews. Betty White. Dick Van Dyke. She also did comedy gigs at night.

“I couldn’t, in a million years, have guessed what my trajectory would be, making it in Hollywood in this crazy entertainment business. Because the odds of someone making it who is from where I’m from, who looks like me, who sounds like me, it’s so uncommon.”

She’s named after her Great Grandmother, Fortune. One of her brothers is called Price so I ask if there was an intentional monetary theme. She laughs. “They’re all family names. They just happen to have a money association which is funny because when we grew up we didn’t have much of that.”

Her most celebrated story is about her mother denying she ever took Feimster and her two brothers to Hooters Restaurant when they were growing up. Feimster was 18 and her mother had a new, super-religious boyfriend and was pretending she’d never eaten there. “Hooters was so normal to us. We’d gone there since I was 10 years old and she denied it. It’s such a funny story for me when she’s saying she’s never eaten at Hooters and I have all these examples of it.”

Hooters also played a part in Fortune coming out.

She realised she was gay at college—watching a Lifetime movie—and decided to tell her family. Her brothers were not surprised but she was unsure how her mother would react. When Feimster was young, her mother wanted her to be a debutante. “I spent the entire summer after my senior year in high school learning how to become a lady, talk like a lady, talk to suitors. I envisioned the rest of my life as a handmaid. Then I was presented to society in what they call a coming out party. It just happened to be the wrong coming out party,” she explains on Sweet and Salty.

So she took her mother to her favourite Chinese restaurant and during the meal announced she was gay. There was silence. “She’s looking at me with a stern face and all these things were going through my mind,” says Feimster. “The biggest fear you have when you come out is that your family is going to disown you. For my mom, she was quickly trying to adjust her vision of what my life was going to look like - all in this 10-minute period.” Then, once her mother got her head around it, she declared, “We’re going to Hooters!” (the religious first boyfriend was no longer around). “It’s a funny way of having your parent say ‘I accept you. I love you no matter what.”

Her mother’s now an enthusiastic Pride fan and sometimes comes out on stage at the end of Feimster’s shows.

Growing up in the religious, conservative South of the US, there weren’t queer role models in her community. She jokes, in Sweet and Salty, that she was considered to be a tomboy “which was a more appropriate term for Future Lesbian. I grew up methodist and all we cared about was that the preacher was done by noon so we could beat the Baptists to Chillies (restaurant).”

She likes to talk about her upbringing as she hasn’t seen many gay people talk about church experiences. “I know all the hymns and Bible stories. That doesn’t end because I’m gay. I don’t actively go to church anymore, I tour most weekends. I am more spiritual than I am a churchgoer. There are probably a number of gay people who believe in God and want to continue to express their faith and do it where they’re accepted. Where people aren’t telling them they’re going to hell for being who they are. But the problem is sometimes the church doesn’t want them to be part of the church.”

Comedy can engage the most challenging of people to shift their thinking. LGBTQ+ visibility and representation is important says Feimster. “Even though you’re seeing yourself represented a lot more, it’s still not what it could be. Considering I didn’t have that kind of representation growing up, to be that mouth for other people is really a cool full circle for me.”

Humour has always been a part of Feimster’s life. Her family used to joke around and tease each other. “We especially found laughter in hard times. Anytime we went through something difficult, experienced tragedy, or lost someone, we found a way to laugh and release that sadness or tension. Because of that, I’ve always had a comedic perspective on things.”

Young Feimster never thought she would become a stand-up comedian. “I’ve trained myself to be on stage — be big, silly — but I’m kind of shy, I can be a little quieter than people might anticipate. I’m an extroverted introvert.”

Her shows aren’t written with a specific narrative in mind. She starts with what’s funny. “I go story first. I’m not looking too deep in the beginning, merely from a comedy perspective. Once I’ve written that story and I’ve been working it for a bit - that’s when I go ‘What’s the deeper thing? What am I trying to say’.”

In Good Fortune, which is about when things don’t always go to plan, she subverts gendered assumptions about appearances, including the Jason Momoa story (she stresses over Zoom he had other people to help him). “I found out during the pandemic that I’m not butch. My shoulders are broad and my favourite colour is plaid but the carpet does not match the drapes - two things I do not know how to install.”

Her wife, Jacquelyn Smith, whom she married in 2018, is the handy one she says. They met at Gay Pride in Chicago. Smith is a kindergarten teacher and producer and is the one to fix things. “I wonder if I should learn some more skills but I didn’t get that handy gene,” says Feimster. “So I focus on what I am good at, how I can be of service and provide in this relationship. I’m fun at karaoke!”

She self-identifies as a Cancer (star sign). “That fits my personality. I’m sensitive — not in the way that I get my feelings hurt a lot — but through empathy. I feel deeply about things and about people. I’ll be on a plane and watch a documentary and that’s when I’ll start crying like a baby, I feel that thing they’re talking about so deeply.” She’s also a homebody, another Cancerian trait. “I’m a weird stand-up because I travel all over the place but really I love being home with my wife and dog on our couch. That’s my happy place.”

This not-handy, empathetic, Hooters-raised, Cancerian’s first priority is to make people laugh. “That’s part of a comedian’s job but because I’m telling real stories, I’m talking about my life, I’m sharing a lot of personal information, I try to have those things mean something and have heart at different points. I want people from different walks of life to find something in it that they relate to.”

Feimster’s never done a show in Aotearoa and if people want the Hooters story she’ll do it on request, she says. But if anyone’s car’s broken down on the way to the venue, call someone else.

Fortune Feimster plays for one night only at the Auckland Town Hall, Friday July 14. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz