Dame Susan Devoy, former world champion squash player and Race Relations Commissioner, pens a letter to her 25-year-old self. PUBLICITY HANDOUT

Does wisdom really come with age? Lillie Rohan asked five New Zealand high achievers to write a letter to their 25-year-old self. Today, former squash world champion Dame Susan Devoy shares her advice on motherhood, life-changing moments and acceptance of others.

Dear Susan.

Who would have thought you could pack so much into your life?

At 25 you had already won multiple world squash championships, managed to nab yourself a husband who has put up with you for 40 years, and walked the length of New Zealand to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The walk changed your life and influenced your future.

You realised that life is not an even playing field.

Susan Devoy after winning the 1990 Women's US Open final. Photo / Getty Images

Looking back you probably retired a tad young but you were keen on having kids, and a few of them. You suffered from secondary amenorrhea for years so weren’t sure you could get pregnant.

Who would have thought that within five years you would have four boys under five?

With six brothers and no sisters, and now four sons and no daughters, it’s no wonder you become a staunch advocate for equal rights and opportunities for women. Above all else being a mum will be far and away the most challenging yet the most rewarding part of your life.

You will have so many amazing opportunities. Don’t turn any down and never have regrets. You only get one chance and one time on this planet.

My father taught me two things: firstly, never forget where you came from, and secondly, never forget the people who helped you along the way.

You will live these values, even when your enthusiasm and emotion is tempered.

Susan Devoy and three of her sons. She became a Dame Companion in 1998.

No doubt you will always do the right thing, just necessarily not the right way - and remember not everyone will share your point of view.

Time will fly so just remember it’s not what you do and achieve in your life that really matters, it’s who you are that matters.

You will probably try to change but inevitably you will always be tough as nails on the outside and soft as a marshmallow inside.

• Dame Susan Devoy - now 58 - is a former world squash champion, former member and chair of the Halberg Trust, and held the role of Race Relations Commissioner from 2013-2018.