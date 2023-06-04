Former My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans shocks with new look

Pete Evans has a drastic new look, much different to his My Kitchen Rules days. Photo / Supplied

Former My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans has appeared in a video online sporting a drastic new look.

The clip, which has surfaced on social media, shows off Evans’ fresh haircut, which appears to be a cross between a mullet and a mohawk - a much different look than the more conservative style he was known for during his My Kitchen Rules days.

In the brief clip 50-year-old Evans is seen walking around wearing a ‘Food is Medicine’ T-shirt and cooking in an outdoor kitchen set up at he and Kiwi partner Nicola Evans’ health retreat, the Evolve Sanctuary.

Both sides of his head are shaved and while the video is cut, he appears to be puffing while cooking up a storm in the kitchen, before saying “There’s a door there”. The person videoing, potentially partner Nicola says, “You’re so honest”.

Obviously vaccines are bad. Not ‘licking toads’ though. That’s cool. Forgotten pizza cook Pete Evans continues to have a normal one. @krunchymoses @petesscience pic.twitter.com/a5fDzGIups — Cam (@camliveshere) June 2, 2023





In a different video posted to the Instagram account of the wellness retreat, you can see another angle of Evans’ new head-turning look as he cooks burgers for one of his men’s retreats.

Evans left his high-profile television career in 2020 after hosting My Kitchen Rules for 11 years.

He made headlines for his unconventional health views and in 2020 broadcast his coronavirus theories and messaging online.

In 2020 he was also fined $25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for selling a $15,000 “BioCharger” device he falsely claimed could fight Covid-19.

The father-of-two was also banned from Facebook and Instagram for misinformation during the pandemic and dropped by sponsors and companies in November 2020 after sharing a meme featuring a neo-Nazi symbol on social media.

Evans and his wife, who was formerly married to Eric Watson and was a popular Kiwi socialite, bought their $1 million retreat near Byron Bay in 2021 and hold regular retreats, fasts and cleanses at the property.



