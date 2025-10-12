In his fifties and after time in prison, Dr Timoti Te Moke decided to turn his pain into positivity. Photo / Robert Trathen
Dr Timoti Te Moke has experienced childhood abuse, addictions, gang life and repeated prison stints. But, he says, it’s the same single-minded focus that helped him survive those environments that drove him to become a doctor in his fifties.
“When you decide to be part of a gang, you decidethere and then that it’s going to be your life, no matter what anyone says or any barriers that are put in front of you,” he explains.
“So when I first got knocked back from the University of Auckland, a lot of people would have been dismayed, but not me because I’ve got this single focus. It didn’t matter what happened – I was going to become a doctor.”
It’s a remarkable story of success in the face of many seemingly insurmountable hurdles.
“I had to go through this evolution,” he shares. “By the time I got into medicine, I had amassed some unbelievable skills, the beliefs that I had intelligence and potential – and also that I had the ability to realise that potential.
Years of being subjected to brutal physical and verbal abuse led him into crime, gangs and eventually repeated stints in prison.
He remembers spending most days with a group of 20 guys who all knew the pain of an unstable and unsafe home.
“From time to time, I’ve bumped into some of these guys, and we’ve caught up about the old days and what everyone was up to,” he says. “And there’s an awful truth to be found in their answers. Of those 20 guys, I think I’m the only one who’s not dead or in prison.”
In 2012, as he was trying to turn his life around and studying to become a paramedic, Timoti was even wrongfully charged with manslaughter.
He was found not guilty and a Waitangi Tribunal claim around police bias is still in process after it was found police did not consult the Crown Solicitor before deciding to charge Timoti.
His previous time in prison also gave him something unexpected – discipline.
“When I got into medicine, my routine was to get up in the morning, go to the gym, go over my notes, go to tutorials and lectures, study more at the library, then get up and do it again the next day,” he recalls. “That was me for five years.”
The most profound moment occurred during a practical placement, when he witnessed organ donation in action.
Timoti says, “I got to see the whole process… organising organ donation, watching the surgeon retrieve the organ and put it in someone else, who I then had a cup of tea with five days later.”
After graduating in 2023, he was relieved to find work in Middlemore Hospital’s intensive care unit.
“I always knew I was going to come back to South Auckland, to come home and show our people the potential we have,” he enthuses. “It’s pointless for me to realise my potential if I can’t help this rohe [region] realise their potential too.”
Timoti will never forget those who supported him along the way, like his cousin Pita.
“I rang him one day at medical school and said, ‘Cuz, I have no money,’ and he gave me $500. After my first pay cheque as a doctor, I drove up to Mangōnui with a $500 bottle of whisky and a thank you.”
In his bestselling memoir The Unlikely Doctor, Timoti shares his life story. He’s donating 45% of the book’s profits to New Zealanders struggling like he did and to Palestinians in desperate need of aid.
Looking to the future, there are even bigger goals.
“I want to see our country evolve as I’ve evolved,” shares Timoti, who hopes to see his book available in all prisons and rehab centres around the country.