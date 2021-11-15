Former employee claims he saw Prince Andrew 'grinding against' Virginia Roberts Giuffre

The royal's lawyers have now acknowledged that Andrew has been properly served with the suit. Video / ABC

The royal's lawyers have now acknowledged that Andrew has been properly served with the suit. Video / ABC

A former employee of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein claims to have seen Prince Andrew removing Virginia Roberts Giuffre's bathing suit top and "grinding against" the young girl while on Epstein's island.

The allegations from former telecommunications specialist Steve Scully, who has reportedly provided sworn statements to Guiffre's legal team, were aired on Seven's Spotlight programme.

Giuffre has brought a civil case against Prince Andrew, claiming she was abused by the Duke of York three times while underage, in London, New York and on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

Her lawsuit, filed in New York in August, accused the duke of sex assault and even "rape in the first degree".

A former Epstein employee claims he saw Prince Andrew "grinding against" Giuffre. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew denies the charges and has called for the complaint to be dismissed, saying it was "without merit" and that Giuffre was seeking to profit financially from the case.

He has previously told the BBC that he has no memory of meeting Guiffre.

Scully, who worked for Epstein between 1999 and 2006, has said he remembers seeing Giuffre with Prince Andrew at the island and describes her looking like a "kid".

Prince Andrew pictured with Virginia Roberts (centre) and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001. Photo / Florida Southern District Court

"He removed her bathing suit top and then started grinding against her and grabbing her arse," Scully said of Prince Andrew and Giuffre. "They were kissing as well."

The Manhattan federal court is due to hear arguments from Prince Andrew's legal team on January 4 for a dismissal of the case against him.

If the prince's request for dismissal is rejected, a civil trial should be held "between September and December next year," New York Judge Lewis Kaplan said recently.

It comes as socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is set to face court in New York on November 29 for procuring underage girls for Epstein to abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and enticing minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and the transportation of minors to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Maxwell told The Daily Mail recently that her 16-month-long stint behind bars has been hell.

"I have not had a nutritious meal in all that time. I haven't slept without lights on – fluorescent lights that have damaged my eyes – or been allowed to sleep without constant interruptions," she said.

"I am weak, I am frail. I have no stamina. I am tired. I don't even have shoes which fit properly. They feed me rotten food. One apple had maggots in it. I have not been allowed to exercise."

Maxwell had her $28.5 million bail application refused for the fourth time last week. She believes that negative media coverage will make it impossible to have a fair trial when she returns to court.