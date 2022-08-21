The Queen has reportedly been a fan of jam pennies ever since she was a little girl. Photo / Getty Images

A former royal chef has revealed the Queen's favourite afternoon tea treats, including a type of sandwich she's enjoyed for close to 90 years.

The Mirror reports Darren McGrady, who worked for the royals for 15 years, discussed the Queen's love of afternoon tea in a series of YouTube videos.

McGrady says the Queen is especially fond of jam pennies – round sandwiches consisting of bread, a little butter, and jam. He says the sandwiches have been a fixture at her afternoon tea table since long before she became Queen.

"The Queen was served jam pennies in the nursery as a little girl, she's had them for afternoon tea ever since," McGrady said.

"[They're] simple, just bread and jam with a little butter - usually strawberry jam. We'd make the jam at Balmoral Castle with the gorgeous Scottish strawberries from the gardens."

McGrady says the monarch enjoys afternoon tea every day and is also a fan of scones and chocolate biscuit cake.

He's previously said she will insist on afternoon tea wherever she is in the world.

The former royal chef says the Queen enjoys afternoon tea every day. Photo / Getty Images

"We'd flown out to Australia and were on the Royal Yacht," McGrady said. "It was five o'clock in the morning but for the Queen it was five in the afternoon, so my first job was making scones."

And, of course, McGrady adds, the Queen always follows those afternoon tea snacks up with a hot cup of Earl Grey tea.