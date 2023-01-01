Jason Knauf and Meghan Markle have had a controversial past. Photos / Getty Images

The former royal aide of Meghan Markle who accused her of bullying has been honoured by the King on the New Year Honours list.

Kiwi Jason Knauf, who has previously worked for both Prince Harry and Meghan, as well as Prince William and Kate, is being rewarded for his service to the monarchy.

Knauf has been made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) after serving for more than seven years as part of the firm.

While working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Knauf expressed concern over how Markle was treating junior staff in October 2018.

He made contact with William’s private secretary in what was an apparent attempt to force Buckingham Palace to better protect its employees.

But Markle’s legal team have always firmly denied any bullying allegations against her.

And it’s not the only run-in the pair have had, with Knauf also becoming involved in the Duchess’ copyright lawsuit against a newspaper that printed extracts of a “personal and private” letter to her father.

Knauf gave evidence that was used during an appeal by the paper.

Jason Knauf at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

The couple has since claimed that he only become involved in the case after getting permission from the firm, and claimed Knauf could not have been involved “without the authority of his bosses”.

Markle successfully sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over five articles that reproduced the note.

During the final episode Netflix documentary, Harry also claimed there were attempts to “cover” the aide’s association with William with Knauf being described as a “former aide of Meghan and Harry” and now a working chief executive of William and Kate’s.

But Knauf’s legal team broadcast a message during the programme that said, “These claims are entirely false.

“Mr Knauf was asked to provide evidence by both the Duchess of Sussex and Associated Newspapers.

“He was advised by counsel that evidence in his possession could be relevant and he then provided this directly to the court, staying neutral in the process.”

Knauf started as communications secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harry and Meghan before becoming a senior adviser for only William and Kate.

Before he worked for the royal family, the corporate affairs executive worked for HM Treasury and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

But his professional roots are in New Zealand. He graduated from Victoria University, with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics, in 2004 and became a media advisor to Social Development Minister Steve Maharey.

He went on to work in then Prime Minister Helen Clark’s office as a speech-writer and was her press secretary for two years, from 2006. He also worked with then Deputy Prime Minister Michael Cullen and Health Minister Pete Hodgson.

His New Year Honours RVO gong is a gift from the King, bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or Royal Family in a personal way.

“Working for the Prince and Princess of Wales was the honour of a lifetime,” he said.

“Receiving this recognition means more to me than I can say. I’m incredibly grateful.”