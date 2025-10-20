Food influencer Stacey Hatfield and Nathan Warnecke were married for less than a year before the tragedy in September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Food influencer Stacey Hatfield and Nathan Warnecke were married for less than a year before the tragedy in September.

Popular Australian online food influencer Stacey Hatfield has died after giving birth to a baby boy.

Her husband, Nathan Warnecke, announced the tragic news on Instagram, writing that she died on September 29 after giving birth to their firstborn son at home.

“Words can’t do justice to how devastating this is for myself and everyone that knew and loved her,” he said.

“She was my lighthouse in the storm and the world is less bright without her in it.”

Hatfield, a 30-year-old food content creator who called herself a “low tox nutritionist”, counted about 17,200 followers on her naturalspoonfuls page.