The cause of Hatfield’s death is unclear.
Warnecke writes an “unforeseen and extremely rare complication” arose shortly after the birth.
She was transferred to a hospital, but tragically died.
“Stacey was a child of the universe, one that loved above all else to live a simple, stress free life,” he said.
“She was most at home in nature, surrounded by trees and sand at her feet.
“She lived her whole life with an appreciation for everything she had and cared not for materialistic possessions.
“Her favourite pastime was reading a book with a mug of green tea and our French bulldog, Winter, by her side.”
A GoFundMe has now been set up to support Warnecke.
“Now, Nathan has a newborn baby and is left to navigate life from here as a single father,” the fundraiser reads.
“The challenge to provide all that a young child needs without his soulmate is a daunting one while dealing with such a tragic loss.
“Late night feedings, nappy changes and adjustment to this new life are a heavy burden for a young father even with the support of family.”
The fundraiser had secured A$22,700 ($25,736.81) as on Monday at 5pm from a A$28,000 target.
