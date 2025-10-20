Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle

Food influencer Stacey Hatfield dies after giving birth to baby boy

Duncan Evans
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Food influencer Stacey Hatfield and Nathan Warnecke were married for less than a year before the tragedy in September.

Popular Australian online food influencer Stacey Hatfield has died after giving birth to a baby boy.

Her husband, Nathan Warnecke, announced the tragic news on Instagram, writing that she died on September 29 after giving birth to their firstborn son at home.

“Words can’t do justice to how devastating this

