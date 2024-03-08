Voyager 2023 media awards
Flor restaurant review: Burnt duck and confounding congee in K Road

Kim Knight
By
6 mins to read
Flor is the Karangahape Rd restaurant where courgettes are living their best life. Photo / Babiche Martens

It looked like a kid’s craft project gone wrong. It tasted like absolutely nothing restaurant critic Kim Knight had eaten before. She can’t wait to go back.

“Have you been here before?” asked the waitperson.

