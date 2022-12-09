If you're looking for alcohol-free versions of your favourite drinks, why not give these a try? Photos / Supplied

If you're looking for alcohol-free versions of your favourite drinks, why not give these a try? Photos / Supplied

Last year when we emerged from our 25-person bubbles into the sunshine, we declared the RTD the drink of summer 2021. But fast-forward to 2022, and it’s all about the non-alcoholic cocktail in a can.

Countless Kiwi businesses are jumping on board the trend and creating mouthwatering drinks with delicious ingredients that won’t leave you with a headache in the morning.

So whether you’re trying to cut back on the booze this summer or simply want to try something new, we’ve rounded up five of the best ready-made cocktails to keep in your fridge and chilly bin this summer.

AF Grapefruit Margarita

From the makers of AF and The Lucky Taco comes this limited-edition grapefruit marg. Its creators recommend pouring this one into a glass and so do I, because whatever botanical creates the bitter flavour tends to settle at the bottom of the can. Shake it up with ice and pour into a salted glass topped with a slice of lime for the true margarita experience. And where does the tequila-like burn come from? An ingredient called Afterglow - the true identity of which AF is keeping secret for now.

Lyre Amalfi Spritz

Remember last summer when every bar in Auckland seemed to have Aperol Spritz on tap? This year you can get your hands on the Lyre Amalfi Spritz in a can without venturing from your house. It’s ready to drink from the can or you can get creative with garnishes. Pour into a long-stem glass, top with ice and a slice of orange, or an olive for a savoury twist. You’ll taste notes of rhubarb, bitter orange, Mediterranean herbs, peach and melon.

Ecology & Co Asian Spice with Citrus Soda

Ecology & Co are known for their alcohol-free spirits, including their London Dry and Asian Spice versions of gin without the booze. Now they’ve combined the heat of the Asian Spice, which draws on the flavours of cinnamon, black pepper, basil, cumin, lemon myrtle and cardamom, with a zesty citrus soda in a pretty can just in time for summer. And if you’re a classic gin drinker, why not try their London Dry and Light Tonic combo in a can?

Finery Grapefruit, Cucumber & Mint

Of all Finery’s sparkling cocktails in a can, their Grapefruit, Cucumber & Mint flavour is the crowd favourite. Not only that, it’s literally award-winning, with a bronze and a silver medal - two golds and it’d have as many as Dame Valerie Adams. They also offer several other flavours, from vanilla and elderflower to ginger, green tea, honey, mint and lemon, and lemon myrtle, lime and black tea flavour.

Fling Cocktails’ alcohol-free Rosebud

The Rosebud is a staple on any cocktail menu, featuring all the best flavours: lemon, cranberry, passionfruit, pineapple and vanilla. Now, Fling Cocktails have created their own Rosebud mixer so you can enjoy this classic drink without the booze. This mixer allows you to truly make this drink your own. Shake it up with ice and soda for a zero alcohol treat or add vodka to your cocktail shaker for the authentic experience.

