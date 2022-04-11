The celebration has been dubbed the celebrity wedding of the year. Video / Entertainment Tonight

The celebration has been dubbed the celebrity wedding of the year. Video / Entertainment Tonight

The first pictures from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz nuptials have been revealed.

Beckham and Peltz tied the knot this weekend in a three-day extravaganza that was tipped to be the celebrity wedding of the year and now photos of their special day have been released.

The photos published on British Vogue's website, and on social media, show intimate close-ups of the ceremony and reveal the details of Peltz's stunning Valentino couture wedding gown.

The gown featured wide shoulder straps and a long train, topped off with a lace-edged veil and accessorised with lacy elbow-length gloves.

Nicola Peltz wore Valentino Haute Couture to marry Brooklyn Beckham at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / British Vogue

British Vogue reported that Peltz wore her hair in a half up half down style which was inspired by '90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer and she walked down the aisle to a live rendition of "Songbird".

Nicola Peltz's hair was reportedly inspired by '90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Photo / British Vogue

Beckham posted a series of pictures to his Instagram with one showing his new wife's stunning gown. The gushing groom captioned the post, "My beautiful bride" with two red love hearts.

A second photo posted to his account showed the two newlyweds holding hands, and also confirmed that the couple would be changing to a joint last name, paying tribute to both families. It was rumoured prior to the wedding that Beckham would be taking his new wife's surname.

Beckham has a smitten smile on his face while Peltz is grinning ear to ear. He captioned the post, "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham" with a red love heart emoji.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham married his fiancee in an early-evening ceremony yesterday, in one of the huge marquees at the Peltz family's luxury estate in Palm Beach in Florida.

The 23-year-old groom waited on a stage covered in flowers and greenery for 15 minutes for his 27-year-old bride to arrive, and when it came time to seal the deal, the couple enjoyed a lingering kiss, the Daily Mail reported.

There were reportedly six groomsmen - with brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, as his best men - and six bridesmaids for the traditional Jewish ceremony held under a garlanded chuppah.

The couple chose to have two ceremonies - one Jewish to honour Nicola's father Nelson, and another Catholic, for Nicola's mother Claudia, the Sun reported.

The 300 guests included actress Eva Longoria, tennis superstar Serena Williams and Victoria Beckham's former bandmate Mel C.

However fellow former Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Geri Horner weren't in attendance, with the latter in Melbourne to support her husband Christian during the Australian Grand Prix.

It is understood the young couple mutually agreed to sign a prenup agreement, where in the event of a divorce, they will leave the marriage "with what they put into it".

The Beckhams are worth about $600 million while Peltz's father Nelson has an estimated $2 billion fortune.

The pair first met in 2017 but didn't officially start dating until 2019, by July 2020 they had announced their engagement.