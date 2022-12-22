A Melbourne man who proposed to his girlfriend while she was celebrating her graduation has come under fire for "stealing a woman's moment." Video / Clementine Ford

Feminist activist and commentator Clementine Ford has been accused of speaking out of school by a university graduate and newly engaged fiancee.

Ford launched a tirade this week in response to a video of a proposal in the middle of a Latrobe University graduation ceremony.

She slammed the act of the husband-to-be, saying it was not romantic but “entrapment”.

“I’m going to make it so that she remembers the day she graduated was the day I proposed to her. That was the most important thing that happened to her that day,” Ford said.

“And everyone who came to support her will be congratulating her on that (and not her graduation). Stop stealing women’s moments from them. They do not belong to you. They are not yours to have.”

“Don’t marry this man,” Ford concluded.

“If you’re in an audience where this shit happens, stop applauding it … do not indulge it.

A uni graduate whose partner proposed in the middle of her graduation has hit back at the criticism the couple have received. Photo / Facebook

But it appears Ford’s sentiment has done little to sink the engagement of Stephanie Bail – the bride-to-be – who said she could speak for herself.

“I celebrated graduating (not my first time) and getting engaged to the love of my life,” she told the Daily Mail.

“Whilst I appreciate your concerns, I don’t appreciate being spoken for, nor do I appreciate these wild assumptions being made about myself and my partner.”

She hoped Ford would remove the video, which continues to go viral, claiming it “does not represent me or my partner”.

Latrobe University shared the couple’s moment on its own social media channels but later removed the video after being called out by Ford – labelling it an “error of judgement”.

“Our graduation ceremonies are all about celebrating student achievement, and this event detracted from that important acknowledgment of our students’ success – we have removed the post,” it commented on Ford’s post.

Ford’s video remains online.