Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Festival for the Future’s Devon Murphy-Davids on living in the “messy middle”

Joanna Wane
By
5 mins to read
Devon Murphy-Davids, chief executive of Inspiring Stories at her Mt Maunganui home. Photo / Alex Cairns

Devon Murphy-Davids, chief executive of Inspiring Stories at her Mt Maunganui home. Photo / Alex Cairns

THE VIEW FROM MY WINDOW

Festival for the Future CEO Devon Murphy-Davids had a picture-perfect life — until she turned her world upside down.

When you walk through the door, there’s a neon sign that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle