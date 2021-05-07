Website of the Year
Premium
Lifestyle

'I kicked and fought for my life': Sue Kedgley reveals all in new memoir

11 minutes to read
By: Joanna Wane

Me too. Young women didn't say those words out loud when Sue Kedgley was at university, not even to each other. It's time, she says, for her to say them now.

Let's call the assault

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.