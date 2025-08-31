Cement your status as the favourite child with a truly memorable Father's Day present.
Running out of time to stick pasta seashells on a tin can and spray paint it to match your dad’s desk decor?
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. While a homemade penholder is, unquestionably, the greatest gift a child can ever give, we’ve shopped outside the box for some possiblealternatives.
Father’s Day is on September 7 and whether you’re buying for a reading dad, an outdoorsy dad or a crocodile soup-slurping dad, this is the only under (mostly) $50 gift guide you’ll need to celebrate the father figures in your life.
Christmas Day’s pavlova thanks your Father’s Day foresight. Install two metres of weed-suppressing, moisture-retaining, 100% New Zealand wool mulch mat ($30) now and harvest to your summer heart’s content (plants not included). sustainagrow.co.nz
5. Is your dad a child aged 10 and over?
Hot foot it to your nearest Lego supplier for all the thrills of Formula 1 and this Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1 Race Car and driver set ($44.99). lego.com
6. For the reading dad
You think your family is complicated? Grant Robertson was a Labour Government finance minister during one of New Zealand’s most tumultuous periods and a university student when he learned his father had stolen money and was facing prison time. Robertson’s just-released memoir Anything Could Happen ($40) has been described as extremely readable and often funny. allenandunwin.co.nz
7. No barista? No worries.
A 5-pack of Supreme Blend Drip Bags ($16) allows for a perfectly proportioned pour-over at the beach, in the bush, on the boat or in the backyard. (BYO hot water). coffeesupreme.com
8. Weighty and whimsical
Mushrooms are absolutely having a moment. This diminutive, handmade John Derian decoupage paperweight ($185) was, when we looked last week, the last one left in store. tessuti.co.nz
9. For the dad with retro taste
Looks like a jar of fat, is actually beef tallow - aka 100% more delicious fried eggs, made by NZ company Mitchells Nutrition ($24). mitchellsnutrition.com
10. Best dad ever?
He deserves a trophy! And a snow globe! Everyone’s a winner here ($35). boltofcloth.com
11. Can’t go wrong with a condiment
Upgrade your sauce game with the “Double Happy” from a man who knows how to make things taste good. Al Brown’s Old Yella & Simply Red Sauce Caddy ($19.90) is the best thing to happen to fish and chips since sliced bread. albrown.co.nz
For tidy dads with messy doggos: The $16 Frank Green designed Pet Poo Bag Holder. nz.frankgreen.com
13. Light up his life
Not all avocados are made for toast. The Poppy + Sage candle ($28) dad didn’t know he needed is also available in carrot, blackberry, heirloom tomato and other flavours of the fruit bowl. ottoscornerstore.co.nz
14. Peak hot sauce?
Think outside the bottle with two kilograms of gummy sweet chill peppers ($19). lolliesonline.co.nz
15. One hat to rule them all
Check out the options at Wellington’s Hills Hats (since 1875 etc) that include, but are by no means confined to, this Hanmer oilskin baseball cap ($145). hillshats.co.nz
16. For the desk dad
The collective noun for a group of staplers is a bind. Not really, but a single Penco Stapler ($37.99) is, definitely, Father’s Day sorted. superkiosk.online
17. Cute and useful
Fill it with olives, cufflinks, guitar picks, coins, butter or a dollop of whatever dad likes on his toast - Emma Turner’s Bug Dish ($23) will never not be interesting and/or useful. kina.co.nz
18. Only icons in the building
Dad is an icon and so is this giftboxed Villa Maria Icon Keltern Chardonnay ($90) with tasting notes from the school of something for everyone, including grapefruit, oyster shell and ginger. shop.villamariawines.com
19. We don’t like cricket, oh no ...
We love it. And this summer the White Ferns are playing Zimbabwe and South Africa and the Black Caps host Australia, England and the West Indies. Get dad along to a game. tickets.nzc.nz
20. Obviously #1
Because a novelty mug ($30) is compulsory. This one is by Keith Brymer Jones. Alternate slogan options include “control freak” and “not today satan”. chefscomplements.co.nz
21. Obviously #2
Ditto, novelty socks ($24.50). Though, obviously, on Father’s Day, you should also be mowing said lawns. boltofcloth.com
22. He has everything? Hold my broom
Nothing says “I love you” like an enormous orange leaf pan purchased on sale for $40 (though its size does mean a shipping surcharge).
Life and career lessons from the psychological coach to the All Blacks? Endorsed by Sir Richie McCaw? Why, you are wondering, was BecomeUnstoppable by Gilbert Enoka ($40, Penguin) not higher up this list? Look, we had to give the novelty socks a fighting chance. penguin.co.nz
24. Toast in bed but make it interesting
It’s a niche category but if your dad likes crocodiles and soup and doesn’t mind you spending $239, then serve his tea and toast on this Swedish-made crocosoup tray, and cement your status as his favourite child. boltofcloth.com
25. [Insert $ value here]
It’s hard to beat a homemade card. Unless it’s stuffed with cash or a really thoughtful and bespoke gift voucher. Think books, music, plants, subscriptions, restaurants, movies, match day tickets, or a promise to clean the barbecue without complaining. Because nobody knows the father figure in your life like you do.
Kim Knight joined the New Zealand Herald in 2016. She is a senior journalist on the lifestyle desk and an accomplished shopper who bought her dad a T-shirt and some really cool embossed neon builder’s pencils from a local craft market.