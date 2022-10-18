Father Adam Perry says he has a special hack to make his child (pictured) smile properly for photos. Photo / Twitter, @misterperry

Father Adam Perry says he has a special hack to make his child (pictured) smile properly for photos. Photo / Twitter, @misterperry

It’s a parenting nightmare trying to get your children to smile for photos.

While your children can be gorgeous angels, everything seems to change as soon as you quickly pull out your camera in an attempt to snap an adorable moment of your little bundle of joy.

Even when they behave, they resort to a big, toothy semi-constipated-looking smile that looks so forced it looks like you’ve clamped their jaw shut in one position.

You resort to saying “cheese”, but the silly toothy grin comes out.

But one dad claims to have a simple one-word trick that gets his son to smile naturally, and many parents are calling it a game-changer.

US dad Adam Perry tweeted about his photo hack and it is being praised by so many parents as a must-use trick.

Perry shared two images of his son, with the caption “My son when I tell him to smile vs when I yell out ‘poop!’”

Image one shows his son pulling the cheesy toothy smile where he looks slightly confused, forced and tensed up.

Image two shows his son looking natural, half laughing and half smiling all thanks to one word. “Poop”.

Parents took to social media to share their success stories and twists on Perry’s hack.

“This is why I volunteered at my kid’s school for picture day when they were little,” commented one person.

“If I’m paying $50 for those things, I want a good picture. Our code word was ‘fart’ though. Same reaction.”

Another added, “Poop is apparently the new cheese.”

“We say ‘cheesy farts!’. It’s a game-changer,” a third said.



