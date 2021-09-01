Father-in-law's girlfriend 'ruins wedding' by walking down aisle

A bride has shared a clip of a woman walking down the aisle as the groom made his way to the altar. Video / Jessica826 via Reddit

A bride has shared a clip of a woman walking down the aisle as the groom made his way to the altar. Video / Jessica826 via Reddit

A bride was furious on her big day after her father-in-law's new girlfriend walked down the aisle at her wedding during the groom's moment at the altar.

Unfortunately for the bride that moment was the tip of iceberg when the girlfriend showed up to the wedding wearing a floor-length cream-coloured dress.

Posting the video to social media, viewers can see the "step mum" walking down the aisle interrupting the groom's entrance to the ceremony.

The groom can be seen rolling his eyes and looking disappointed.

He mutters "Jesus Christ" as he brushes past her, nearly knocking her over.

The video was captioned: "Father-in-Law's girlfriend ruined our ceremony by walking in front of my husband down the aisle… proceeded to ignore us the entire weekend."

Not only did she wear off-white but she also walked down the aisle. Photo / Reddit

In the background some people could hear someone telling off the woman for going down the aisle, yelling out her name.

Viewers were quick to pile on the girlfriend for her ignorant and inappropriate behaviour.

"She only embarrassed herself. Don't let it ruin the memory of your wedding, she's just trying to make it about herself. Narcissistic people like that want the 'spotlight' no matter how cringey," one person wrote.

People also had lots to say about the fact that the woman almost mowed over the groom and that she wore off-white to the wedding.

"Shocked no one else mentioned this. Yeah, floor-length [dress] too. No wonder the groom looks shocked," one person wrote.

"Ugh, a classless move. It seems like everyone in the video is in agreement at least," commented another.

"Wow, it's outdoors, so she could have obviously walked to the end of the aisle instead of right down where they were coming. She wanted to make a scene. How despicable," a third person wrote.

Another added: "Cackling at his facial expression. It's almost like he wasn't at all surprised."