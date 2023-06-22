Voyager 2023 media awards

Fat Freddy’s Drop frontman Dallas Tamaira opens up on new solo project

10 mins to read
Dallas Tamaira. Photo / Nick Paulsen

Dallas Tamaira, frontman for Fat Freddy’s Drop for 20 years, is set to release a new single as a solo artist. He talks with Russell Brown about the many roads travelled to get to Leaning.

