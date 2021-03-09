Fast food giants Burger King slammed over ad on International Women's Day

An ad for Burger King wasn't popular with some. Photo / 123rf

Burger King is being severely criticised for tweeting that "women belong in the kitchen" on International Women's Day.

The tweet was tied to the chain's launch of an initiative to help increase the number of women in head chef roles.

It was roasted by KFC which posted a meme of the Colonel writing; "The best time to delete this post was immediately after posting it. The second best is now."

Burger King's message also ran in a full-page advert in the New York Times overnight. Photo / Supplied

It's clear many people aren't happy with it, thousands of people on social media flaming the burger giant.

Some described the tweet as tone deaf on a day meant to celebrate women. Others said they wouldn't eat at the restaurant anymore.

Burger King UK, which was the first to post the message, pulled the tweet down and apologised.

"We hear you," a spokesperson said. "We got our initial tweet wrong and we're sorry.

"Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20 per cent of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time."