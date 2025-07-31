Advertisement
Fast fashion v quality: The true cost of cheap T-shirts – Carolyn Enting

By Carolyn Enting
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Opinion by Carolyn Enting
Carolyn Enting is a fashion journalist with an interest in sustainability

THE FACTS

  • A £4 ($9) T-shirt was judged to be more long-lasting than a £395 alternative in a study by the University of Leeds Institute of Textiles and Colour and Wrap.
  • The study involved 47 T-shirts being washed and tumble-dried 50 times.
  • A 2023 report prepared for Auckland Council found Aucklanders alone are consuming more than 24,000 tonnes of fashion clothing per year but retaining only 7800 tonnes for continued use and wear.

Fast fashion giants must be rubbing their hands with glee at the attention-grabbing headlines earlier this week claiming that cheap clothes last longer than designer items. They’ve been given a free pass that taken at face value could lead to consumers justifying such purchases.

Like when we read

