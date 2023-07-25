Fashion made to last: 24 wardrobe pieces to buy once, buy well

It's time to buy well. Photo / Supplied
Create a wardrobe of forever pieces that are made to last and, if you ever tire of these classics, they will be snapped up by the circular economy.
Jumpsuit
$489, tanyacarlson.com
Tea dress
$499, tanyacarlson.com
Slip dress
$135, knuefermann.co.nz
Rey, the label bag
$199, cityhall.store
Daisy sleepers by Sophie
$82, cityhall.store
Canvas tote by Sophie
$84, cityhall.store
Blunt limited edition umbrella
$139, bluntumbrellas.co.nz
Scarf by Sophie
$48, cityhall.store
Classic trouser
$259, fatherrabbit.com
Scarf by Sophie
$128, fatherrabbit.com
Wilderness sunglasses
$240, karenwalker.com
Suede leather coat
$3750, karenwalker.com
Cashmere sweater
$475, karenwalker.com
Puffer vest
$450, maggiemarilyn.com
Mid Simone boot
$449.90, latribe.co.nz
Cotton cardigan
$459, juliettehogan.com
Heart bracelet
$299, stolengirlfriendsclub.com
Onyx heart ring
$189, stolengirlfriendsclub.com
Holmes blazer
$369, stormonline.com
Bucket hat
$55.99, swanndri.co.nz
Cap
$39.99, swanndri.co.nz
Merino coat
$311.99, swanndri.co.nz
Silk striped shirt
$650, Zambesistore.com
Sleepwear
$39.95, naturebaby.co.nz
STOCKISTS: bluntumbrellas.co.nz; cityhall.store; fatherrabbit.com; juliettehogan.com; karenwalker.com; knuefermann.co.nz; latribe.co.nz; maggiemarilyn.com; naturebaby.co.nz; stolengirlfriendsclub.com; stormonline.com; swanndri.co.nz; tanyacarlson.com; Zambesistore.com
STYLIST: Leanne Moore