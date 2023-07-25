Fashion made to last: 24 wardrobe pieces to buy once, buy well

It's time to buy well. Photo / Supplied

Create a wardrobe of forever pieces that are made to last and, if you ever tire of these classics, they will be snapped up by the circular economy.

Jumpsuit, $489, tanyacarlson.com

Tea dress, $499, tanyacarlson.com

Slip dress, $135, knuefermann.co.nz

Rey, the label bag, $199, cityhall.store

Daisy sleepers by Sophie, $82, cityhall.store

Canvas tote by Sophie, $84, cityhall.store

Blunt limited edition umbrella, $139, bluntumbrellas.co.nz

Scarf by Sophie, $48, cityhall.store

Classic trouser, $259, fatherrabbit.com

Scarf by Sophie, $128, fatherrabbit.com

Wilderness sunglasses, $240, karenwalker.com

Suede leather coat, $3750, karenwalker.com

Cashmere sweater, $475, karenwalker.com

Puffer vest, $450, maggiemarilyn.com

Mid Simone boot, $449.90, latribe.co.nz

Cotton cardigan, $459, juliettehogan.com

Heart bracelet, $299, stolengirlfriendsclub.com

Onyx heart ring, $189, stolengirlfriendsclub.com

Holmes blazer, $369, stormonline.com

Bucket hat, $55.99, swanndri.co.nz

Cap, $39.99, swanndri.co.nz

Merino coat, $311.99, swanndri.co.nz

Silk striped shirt, $650, Zambesistore.com. Photo / Marissa Findlay

Sleepwear, $39.95, naturebaby.co.nz

STOCKISTS: bluntumbrellas.co.nz; cityhall.store; fatherrabbit.com; juliettehogan.com; karenwalker.com; knuefermann.co.nz; latribe.co.nz; maggiemarilyn.com; naturebaby.co.nz; stolengirlfriendsclub.com; stormonline.com; swanndri.co.nz; tanyacarlson.com; Zambesistore.com

STYLIST: Leanne Moore