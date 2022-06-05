Eagle-eyed spectators have spotted Meghan's strange reaction to seeing her sister-in-law. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the most anticipated arrivals at Friday's Thanksgiving service followed closely by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As reported by the Sun, the Friday service at St Paul's Cathedral marked the first time the two couples had made a public appearance together since Harry and Meghan announced in 2020 that they would be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Despite never coming face-to-face, eagled eyed royal superfans are convinced they've spotted a moment where Meghan appears to snub the Duchess of Cambridge.

Twitter user Kitty was the first to point it out, sharing a clip of BBC's footage of the Thanksgiving event where you can see Prince William and Middleton first entering the cathedral.

Did everyone notice the woman in white hat (Smegz)turned her head to the left when The Duchess of Cambridge was walking past.. haha she couldn’t stand the sight of the future Queen 👸 #queensplatinumjubilee #teamCambridge pic.twitter.com/WGUJsCo5qk — Itskittyuk (@ItsmekittyG) June 4, 2022

In the clip, Meghan - who can be identified by her white hat on the second row next to Harry - can be seen turning her face away from Kate as she walks by.

Fans are convinced they saw Meghan (left) turn away from Kate (right) as she made her way into St Paul's cathedral. Photo / Twitter

Fellow stream watchers were quick to voice their agreement, with many saying they'd also noticed the "reaction."

"Yes I did notice this," agreed one, while another wrote, "Wow it is obvious when you see it."

A third said: "Top spot! She definitely turned away!"

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen herself was not in attendance after experiencing "discomfort" during the previous day's festivities. The only other senior Royal Family member not in attendance was Prince Andrew, who recently contracted Covid.

The Sussexes chose not to bring their children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, who turned 1 on Thursday and was able to meet the Queen for the first time.