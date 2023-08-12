Dinner is served: Easy and delicious family recipes

Sausage, mustard and basil rigatoni. Photo / Cath Muscat

Award-winning author, presenter and broadcaster Yumi Stynes and food editor, writer and publisher Simon Davis have paired up to create The Food Fix, a cookbook full of recipes to “nail the never-ending task of feeding a family”. Here are some easy and delicious examples.

Filo fish pie. Photo / Cath Muscat

Filo fish pie

Serves 4

Some foods just scream comfort; fish pie is one of these cosseting classics, but the time it takes to make a traditional one means that was very rarely an option in our house, until I discovered this method. Using hot-smoked fish, a yoghurt and milk mix instead of white sauce and store-bought filo pastry results in something different but still essentially the same.

1 cup milk

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 small handful flat-leaf parsley leaves or dill, roughly chopped

½ cup Greek-style yoghurt

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp smoked paprika (optional)

20 large raw prawns, peeled and deveined

2 x 150g hot-smoked salmon fillets, flaked

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 small fennel bulb, very finely chopped

8 sheets (about 165 g) filo pastry

100g unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

Lemon wedges, to serve

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Combine the milk, eggs, parsley or dill, yoghurt, mustard and paprika, if using, in a bowl and mix well.

2. In a separate large bowl, combine the prawns, salmon, peas and fennel, then spoon into a 2-litre baking dish. Pour the milk mixture over the top.

3. Brush one side of each filo sheet all over with the melted butter and place them in a pile. Gently scrunch up the pastry and lay it on top of the pie filling to cover it completely. Bake for 25–30 minutes in the middle of the oven until the pastry is golden and crisp. Leave to cool slightly, then serve with the lemon wedges.

Sausage, mustard and basil rigatoni. Photo / Cath Muscat

Sausage, mustard and basil rigatoni

Serves 4

When it’s cold outside and I’m stuck in a pasta rut, I’ll turn to this dish time and time again. It’s creamy and comforting but packs a serious flavour punch, thanks to the herbs and spices in the sausages and the basil leaves stirred through just before serving.

400g rigatoni, medium shells or penne

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

6-8 Italian sausages

¾ cup dry white wine

¾ cup double cream

3 Tbsp wholegrain mustard

Pinch of smoked paprika

1 large handful basil leaves, roughly torn

Grated parmesan cheese, to serve

1. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Add the rigatoni and cook according to the packet directions until al dente.

2. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium–high heat. Squeeze the sausage meat out of the casings into the pan and cook, stirring and breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon into roughly walnut-size pieces as you go, for 5 minutes or until browned all over

3. Add the wine and simmer for 5 minutes, scraping all the delicious browned bits from the bottom of the pan with the spoon, until reduced by about half, then add the cream, mustard and paprika, if using, and simmer for a further 2 minutes, until thickened and reduced slightly

4. Remove from the heat, add the drained pasta and basil, and stir or toss together (if you’re feeling brave) until everything is coated in the rich, creamy sauce. Pile into bowls and serve with grated parmesan.

Korean fried cauliflower. Photo / Cath Muscat

Korean fried cauliflower

Serves 6-8

These delicious vegan treats rule. I love them on a bagel with avocado and sliced tomato, or cold the next day smooshed on to a cracker with cheese. Oh, and they’re not actually fried.

1 large head of cauliflower

1 cup almond meal

½ cup tapioca flour

200ml tinned coconut cream

Cooking oil spray

Kewpie mayo and tonkatsu sauce or just any peri-peri or sriracha sauce, to serve

Spices

2 tsp each ground white pepper, salt, garlic powder, sweet paprika, turmeric powder, chilli powder, cumin powder (alternatively use 100g of good-quality curry powder)

1. Preheat the oven to 200C (400°F).

2. Cut the cauliflower head into nugget-sized pieces. (You can also use the leaves and stem, cut into bite-sized pieces.) Spread the cauli over two baking trays and pop both in the oven for 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine the almond meal, tapioca flour and spices and whisk well to remove any lumps (I use the food processor for this).

4. Remove the cauliflower from the oven. Pour the coconut cream over the trays to coat the semi-cooked cauliflower, then scatter your magical powder over. You should have enough to coat the pieces all over, with maybe a little left over for next time. Spray lightly with cooking oil spray. Roast for 20 minutes or until charred and golden. Serve with your choice of condiments.

