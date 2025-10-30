“So, today – with my sweet babies who make this life perfect for me – we celebrate new beginnings. I know some part of me…actually, almost all of me…will always be broken hearted for what - and *who* - should have been, but I refuse to bury us in sad anymore.“
The doctor’s Wikipedia page states that “Jones confirmed in October 2025 that she and her husband have now divorced and will remain abroad for the foreseeable future, as they have shared custody of their four children”.
Responding to a readers comment on the life update that asked “He just left?!?!” the 39-year-old said “well…there’s always someone or something in the wings".
Elsewhere in the post, Jones outlined how the family are focusing on the silver linings, saying “Our storybook has had more tears than we ever anticipated, and definitely more than my sweet babies deserved, but for the past 2 years it has been the moments where we managed to embrace our new life and co-sign happiness as beautifully chaotic where we started to feel a sense of belonging.”
Jones began posting on social media in 2009, when she was a student focusing on creating medical content that provided the public with accurate medical information and served as a travelling CV of her work. In November 2021, Jones received a YouTube gold award for reaching one million subscribers.
At the time of this article’s publishing, Jones’ update post had been liked 29,111 times.