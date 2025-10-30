Four years after relocating to Invercargill from Texas, Dr Danielle Jones and her children have been granted permanent residency. Photo / Supplied

Famed US doctor Danielle Jones celebrates ‘bittersweet’ day as she and kids become NZ residents

After four years in Aotearoa, outspoken American medical influencer Dr Danielle Jones, aka Mama Doctor Jones, has become a New Zealand permanent resident.

The obstetrician-gynaecologist and science communicator, who has a YouTube audience of 1.4 million and 315,000 followers on Instagram, announced the news on her social media accounts saying: “Exciting day! We are homeowners AND permanent Aotearoa residents!!”

Jones moved to Invercargill with her husband Donnie and their four children in 2021 after Jones accepted a job at Southland Hospital.

However, this isn’t a case of happily ever after. As part of the “bittersweet” life update posted alongside a picture of Jones and her four kids sitting on the floor of their unfurnished new home, the medical influencer alluded to a change in their family dynamic.

“Obviously, this is not the way we ever imagined our new home or residency status update to be…but my heartbreak…no *our* heartbreak…doesn’t become less heavy if we pretend it’s not there.