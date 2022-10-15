Voyager 2022 media awards
Fade to hot pink: Why NZ needs to ditch black

Kim Knight
9 mins to read
A 1970 colour television test at the Mt Kaukau transmitting station - but are New Zealanders increasingly seeing the world in monochrome? Photo/Supplied

From kitchens to cars to Kardashians, the world is becoming less colourful. What's driving the shift to neutral - and what effect is it having on our psyche? Kim Knight meets the individuals raging against

