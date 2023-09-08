Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Facebook Marketplace is like the worst boyfriend ever: Canvas editorial

5 mins to read
Facebook marketplace.

Facebook marketplace.

It usually starts like those anonymous Instagram requests you just know aren’t from a real person: “Hello”. Then: “Is this still available?” Or: “Hello, where is pick up please?” Sometimes, even when all the details

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle