Marshmallows are a popular snack for kids - but there are risks parents should be aware of. Photo / Getty Images

They’re a movie-night staple and popular birthday party fodder, but it turns out both popcorn and marshmallows pose a hidden danger to kids.

Experts are warning parents to keep the treats away from their toddlers as they are an “often-overlooked” choking hazard, particularly for children under 5.

Kidsafe chief executive Holly Fitzgerald told Australia’s 9 News that regular-sized marshmallows and popcorn could prove “dangerous” if given to youngsters.

“Traditional-sized marshmallows are that perfect size to lodge inside a child’s oesophagus,” she said.

In New Zealand, the Ministry of Health lists both popcorn and marshmallows as foods to avoid to reduce the risk of choking. Advice on its website reads: “Marshmallows and popcorn should not be given to children under 3.” But despite this, they’re a common snack choice at daycare centres.

One Aussie parent wrote on the Tiny Hearts Education Instagram page: “My daughter was less than 2 and they were serving popcorn as an afternoon snack. I explained that it was a huge choking risk and they have since stopped serving it as a snack.”

Experts have warned against feeding popcorn to young children as it can pose a choking hazard. Photo / 123rf

Tiny Hearts Education’s Nikki Jurcutz told 9 News: “Popcorn is often overlooked because we look at popcorn as a healthy option for our little ones.”

She went on to explain that marshmallows’ consistency made them hard to dislodge from a child’s throat once stuck.

“The back blows and the chest thrusts that we instruct parents to do [if a child is choking] often won’t actually be able to clear the airwave for the marshmallows.”

Fitzgerald added that fresher guidelines were needed for parents to ensure snack choices were suitable for their toddlers, telling 9 News: “Twenty years ago I think was the last time there was a really hard push or a campaign around safe eating for the under-3s or under-4s.”

While the official recommendation is to avoid giving popcorn to children under 5, you can make marshmallows a little bit safer for young ones by cutting them up or offering mini marshmallows instead, the Tiny Hearts Foundation suggests.