Expert reveals why palace aides ‘stopped protecting’ Prince Harry

As the world prepares for three more episodes of Harry & Meghan, a royal expert has revealed there is truth to Harry’s claim that palace aides “stopped protecting” him while he was still a working royal.

A snippet from the trailer for the second half of the Netflix docuseries sees the Duke of Sussex uttering: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother” but “were never willing to tell the truth to protect us” while an image of Buckingham Palace is shown.

While it is not yet clear who Harry is referring to, his next big bombshell is understood to be about palace aides and their relationship with the British media.

British commentator and host of royal podcast To Di For, Kinsey Schofield, says The Firm did indeed stop protecting the Duke of Sussex, but only when it became clear he was planning to step down.

She also suggested they switched off from helping the couple amid bullying claims against his wife Meghan.

Schofield added that it came after years of damage control on Harry’s image.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: “Harry has provided the palace with many more controversial stories to navigate than William ever could.

“William is the heir. Of course the Palace is going to protect him.

“If the Palace stopped protecting Harry, perhaps it was in response to Meghan’s bully allegations … or the fact that everyone knew that Prince Harry had one foot out the door.”

She added that the Palace worked “very hard” to “make him more likeable” over the years in response to the wild headlines of his youth.

“Harry should be grateful that the Palace worked so diligently to change his image. He went from angry bar dweller to war hero overnight,” she said.

“Had The Firm not protected Harry with a very strategic transformation, there is no way he would have the platform he has now to slander his own flesh and blood.”

In tonight’s episodes, according to the trailer, Harry will claim the couple was facing “institutional gaslighting” leaving Meghan to chime in, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves”.

The couple also highlighted their security fears in the promo, which they have claimed were ignored by the palace.

“Everyone in the world knew where we were,” Meghan said.

Elsewhere, Harry appears to also reflect on his departure from the United Kingdom.

“I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did,” Harry said at the start of the teaser.

“In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter,” Harry said in a sit-down interview featured in the clip.

“I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for,” he added.

The dramatic clip provides viewers with more intimate details of what led the couple to leave the royal life behind.

The six-episode special aired last week to harsh criticism from royal fans and sceptics alike, with many claiming the docuseries was boring and lacked substance.