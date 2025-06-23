“I’m going to be with my wife Ester until death do us part, that has to be the juice of the relationship where the love actually makes happiness, and love is truly the great secret to happiness.”

Harvard professor Arthur Brooks reveals the one sign your marriage will last. Photo / The Drive, YouTube

During the course of the conversation, the professor also shared some major signs that your marriage might be headed for divorce.

“One of the greatest predictors of divorce is partners who are lonely while living together, and this means that the only thing you have in common is your kids,” he explained.

He used the example of “empty nest syndrome”, which refers to the feelings parents have when their children leave home, leaving them sad and sometimes even distressed.

“[When] that one point of commonality disappears and you’re sitting across the table blinking at each other during dinner and not talking because you literally have nothing to talk about,” he said.

“[Couples] should develop philosophical interests in common; they’re talking about deep things. There’s got to be something bigger than ‘Did you change his diaper?’ because that’s not going to be in common forever, and you’re going to be lonely in your relationship.”

In addition to finding commonalities with your partner, it’s also important to have strong friendships outside your marriage – especially for men who are less inclined to keep up with their pals.

“You’ve got to work on these things for sure, for a lot of reasons besides the fact that it’s just healthy and good. You might, at some point, be left alone if you’re widowed. You don’t want to be alone under those circumstances,” he said.

“That is one of the reasons why men do so poorly when they lose their wives, because a lot of them don’t have real friendships.”

Another interesting tidbit was that Brooks urged people not to fret if the passion isn’t the same as when you first started your relationship, and it’s even “advisable”.

He described having low intimacy levels as “healthy, normal, and actually advisable, as it’s more sustainable in the long run”.