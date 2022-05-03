Australian life coach Amanda Trenfield has been mocked on social media. Photo / Supplied

An excerpt from Australian life coach Amanda Trenfield's upcoming memoir has gone viral on social media, with Twitter users declaring she "ruined her life for nothing".

Published in The Sydney Morning Herald last Sunday, the personal essay, titled "Less than a month after I met my soulmate, I ended my 14-year marriage" details how Trenfield met a man at a group dinner during a work conference (that she was attending with her husband) and quickly fell for him.

"Over the course of the evening, my attraction to Jason developed. I soon became aware of his every breath and I unconsciously mirrored his pace," she wrote.

"I caught myself, embarrassingly, looking at his chest through his slim-fitted white evening shirt. Yes, he had a fit, toned and attractive body, but was it his chest I was drawn to?"

The evening progressed from there – ending in the "early morning" with a goodbye that "was overt, open and revealing of our mutual affection".

"We enjoyed a body-hugging embrace where I whispered into his ear, 'This isn't over, I need to see you again'," Trenfield wrote.

"He put his hands tightly on my waist and pulled me close. 'Yes,' he replied. "It was all I needed to hear."

The life coach's own life decisions have been called into question. Photo / Supplied

And then, less than four weeks after meeting him and "having had no communication with him since our time in Margaret River, I ended my 14-year relationship with my husband".

Judging from the title of Trenfield's memoir, When a Soulmate Says No, suffice to say it did not end well – which is why the internet is questioning what prompted her to share the story in the first place.

"You could not waterboard this story out me," read one of many tweets alongside the article.

"Girl they couldn't have tortured this out of me at guantanamo," read another.

"This book is called 'when a soulmate says no' lmaooooo, she ruined her life for nothing!!! One of the biggest Ls we've ever seen."

The soulmate finding out that woman blew up her life after a bite of chocolate pudding https://t.co/nV0LoBR5rd pic.twitter.com/YXKQ1x5aMC — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) May 2, 2022

Laughed out loud when I got to the title of the book https://t.co/ebJjzk5nr1 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 2, 2022