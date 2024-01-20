Looking for hydrating beauty buys on a budget? we've got you covered. Photo / Getty Images

Winter is typically the time that most of us reach for hydrating skincare to counteract the effects of a cooler climate and artificial heating. However, for those with naturally dehydrated skin, the daily sun, sea and swimming pool routine of summer is quite the moisture sucker.

If I don’t immediately apply a hydrating serum to my skin after cleansing or going for a weekend dip, my face feels tight and parched. As a result, I’ve acquired an efficacious line-up of thirst-quenching skin saviours to quickly bring my skin back to life and keep it feeling plump and juicy all day long, without ever being heavy in humidity.

The best part? Every product is friendly on the wallet, coming in at $40 or less, and you can easily add to cart at your local supermarket or chemist. As a beauty editor, I test countless new products, both budget and boujee, every year, and even with their more affordable price tags, every one of these beauty buys gets my tick of approval.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, $17

I don’t typically cleanse my face in the morning (just a splash of water will do) but if I’ve been exercising, this is my go-to. It contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid which work to keep skin full of moisture and protect the skin barrier. The 236ml standard-sized bottle will last you for ages, but there’s also a bumper 473ml size for $25, which is sure to see you right for months.

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water and Micellar Reusable Eco Pads

Garnier Micellar All-in-One Cleansing Water, $16 and Garnier Reusable Cleansing Pads, $18

Another great option for a non-stripping morning cleanser is micellar water, as it’s incredibly gentle on the skin and hydrating too. I’m a huge fan of the OG micellar, Bioderma Sensiblio, but at around half the price, Garnier’s version is a fantastic dupe. Save even more money in the long run (and do your bit for the planet) by switching to reusable cleansing pads over single-use cotton ones. These ones from Garnier can be washed up to 1000 times.

Hada Labo Tokyo Lotion No. 1 and Concentrated Water Serum

Hada Labo Tokyo Lotion No. 1, $41 and Hada Labo Tokyo Concentrated Water Serum, $41

This duo, from Japan’s top-selling skincare brand, is my secret to super-hydrated skin and I cannot imagine my daily routine without either one. Lotion No. 1 is a water-thin essence which instantly infuses skin with moisture, and while it’s still damp, I’ll douse my face with the Water Serum to really up my hyaluronic acid levels. And yes, the RRP may be over the $40 limit BUT at the time of writing they were on special at Chemist Warehouse for $25.19 each so I’m making an exception.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel, $35

I swear by a gel moisturiser in summer, especially when the humidity is peaking. Instantly refreshing on the skin, this gel sinks in quickly and really does feel like you’re giving your skin a cool drink of water. It’s a great option for those with oily skin at any time of the year, too.

Bondi Sands Sunny Daze SPF 50+ Face Fluid Drops

Bondi Sands Sunny Daze Hydrating SPF 50+ Face Fluid Drops, $30

I named Bondi Sands’ tinted SPF my pick of sunscreens for last year , but if you’re not a fan of a tint, these drops are an exceptional alternative. The formula is incredibly lightweight - watery even - non-greasy, superb under makeup and it’s fragrance-free, making it a good one to try if you have sensitive skin. It’s so hydrating I find I can forgo moisturiser if I’ve used my Hada Labo serum combo beforehand.

SugarBaby Lip Lover Nourishing Lip Treatment

Sugar Baby Lip Lover Nourishing Lip Treatment, $23

In a hydrating skincare routine, we can’t forget about lips! This recent addition to my handbag gives a lovely, glossy finish without being sticky, and the ceramic applicator is always cold and therefore very soothing to apply in the hot sun.



