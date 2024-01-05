The expat was keen to find out if being naked around the house is appropriate for Australia. Photo / 123rf

A European expat has sparked debate online after her Australian neighbours took exception to her preference for wandering around the house naked.

The cultural norms of Down Under were brought into question as she posted on Reddit, asking what level of naked is considered “okay” by Australians, considering her neighbours’ prudish views on nudity, even in their own homes.

According to News.com.au, the expat explained that they are currently living in Sydney and are relatively new to the country after moving from Europe.

She said they “wanted to fit in and not cause any problems or offence to anyone”.

“Our street is about 50 per cent Australian born and 50 per cent new arrivals like us. Most of them are of Asian or subcontinental backgrounds, one English family,” they wrote.

“We have I would say a very good relationship with most people, we do regular street parties, events at each other’s houses, help with minding children, etc.

“However, I’ve heard of a few comment (sic) flying around about our family being naked.

“For us, being naked is normal. Of course we were (sic) appropriate clothes if we’re outside our house, but usually inside my husband, children and I will be naked or close to it. If we’re outside the children (all under 10) are usually naked.”

The expat and her husband would usually wear something to cover their bottom half if they wanted to go outside, she explained. But she added that they prefer to go fully nude when swimming.

“Our pool has a covering over it for the sun and is almost impossible to see, a few neighbouring houses would have to go to the highest point of their houses and make an effort to look.

“If we’re inside, again it’s very hard to see inside but it is possible if you really look.

“Of course if we have guests of any kind, we are fully covered up,” the expat shared.

Many people don’t see this as a problem; however, there are some Aussies who were shocked and urged the family to cover up.

“You do you inside your house and if your backyard is as private as you say then all good also … people shouldn’t be looking so it’s their problem not yours if they do!” one Reddit user wrote.

Another agreed by saying, “Absolutely, my neighbours love being naked and sometimes I inadvertently see them. It’s a laugh and ‘gday’ then continue on with my day.

“We’re pretty chill here about people doing what they want so long as they don’t impede on or force it on other people.”

While some completely agree with the author, some don’t believe the same.

“Inside and backyard (if it’s private) do what you want. Front yard, yeah, shorts and T-shirt minimum.”

“If people are commenting on your nakedness then you’re probably not as private about it as you think you are. I don’t want to see my neighbours naked if I accidentally see through their window from mine. While it is culturally acceptable to walk around naked in your home, but it is not culturally acceptable to be visibly naked to others without their consent,” said another user.

“At worst someone could think you’re intentionally exposing yourselves to the public which would be considered very offensive.”

Though the expats’ act may be okay for some, in NSW, it can lead to a public nudity offence.

According to the Summary Offense Act of 1988, “wilfully” obscenely exposing one’s body in public spaces, schools, or other sensitive areas is not allowed.

These would include wearing see-through clothing, exposing certain body parts and total nudity. Justifying these acts depends on the intent behind the exposure.

Sometimes, exposing parts of the buttocks or breasts may not be considered an “obscene” act - for example, a mother is breastfeeding. Showing one’s genitalia to the public, on the other hand, counts as obscene exposure.

The family can still go nude in certain parts of the country since there are specially allocated beaches that allow people to roam naked. Though, if they were to appear nude outside of the designated areas, they could be charged fines.

Some users were more concerned about being sun safe than the author walking nude around their home.

“Should be worried about skin cancer, the Aussie sun is no joke.”

“Naked outside in Australia is a bad idea though, you get burnt FAST. Someone from Europe will get a cultural shock in no time flat.”

Another person shared, “I do not know any Australian over 60 who has not had skin cancer.

“They didn’t cover (themselves in) sunscreen in their youth.”

“The sun is not the same here and you need to act accordingly, especially if you’re Northern European, you have zero protection,” they commented.

According to new research from the Australian life insurer TAL, around 70 per cent of people forget to protect themselves from skin cancer.