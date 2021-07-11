Euro 2020 final: Prince George's adorable reaction to England goal

George's reaction to England's first goal has gone viral online. Photo / Getty Images

A beaming Prince George has been spotted hugging his mum and dad and cheerfully celebrating as England scored in the opening minutes of the Euro 2020 final.

The 7-year-old future King is watching the championship game alongside his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Wembley Stadium in London alongside a strong 67,500 crowd.

And he looked elated when Luke Shaw scored for England in the first two minutes in a dream start for George's native side.

The prince, who reportedly begged parents Kate Middleton and Prince William to attend the match, was seen hugging his parents as he beamed at his father following the exciting goal.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Prince George reacts to England’s goal pic.twitter.com/5JcXEYpaBL — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 11, 2021

Video also shows George clapping excitedly during the thrilling moment for England fans.

George, who was wearing a fitted suit just like his dad, was dubbed England's "lucky charm" after he attended the Three Lions previous match against Germany, which they won 2-0 to make it to today's final.

This is England's first major international tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

Look at Prince George hugging his mummy the Duchess of Cambridge as England scores!🥺 #ITAENG #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/xrPBzWqk32 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) July 11, 2021

It seems George, who is the couple's eldest child, has inherited a love of footy from his father, Prince William, who is a notable fan of the game.

Delivering a speech to the squad ahead of the match, William wished the team "the very best of luck".

"I can't really believe this is happening," William said.

"Gareth, Harry, and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight.

It's Prince George's second time at a Euro 2020 match with his parents. Photo / Getty Images

"What a team performance it's been. Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the back room team as well have been truly essential.

"You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you.

"The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home."