Ethically Kate: What are some non-environmentally friendly pantry items I should get rid of?

Save money and prevent items from going to landfill with some easy changes. Photo/Getty Images

Save money and prevent items from going to landfill with some easy changes. Photo/Getty Images

There are some easy, sustainable options for your pantry which will last through many uses.

When people think of sustainable pantries, images of Pinterest-perfect shelves covered in matching glass jars and wooden containers come to mind. However, a pantry that looks like this is rarely sustainable. Those matching glass jars and containers still required the earth’s finite resources to create, plus there are so many pantry items on this earth already. Before you have a pantry clearout, consider this: the most environmentally friendly pantry item is the one already in your pantry.

I know the feeling. You learn more about our climate crisis and instantly want to ditch your plastic wrap and throw your plastic containers into the sea (metaphorically of course). But throwing pantry items in the rubbish bin that are still functional and usable is the worst thing for the environment.

Keep this in mind as you reach to the back of your pantry and find some mouldy sultanas (pop those in the compost please); here are some sustainable pantry items that you could replace your current ones with when they are irreparable or used up.

Plastic wrap: beeswax wraps and silicone stretch lids.

Baking paper: reusable baking mats or simply oil and flour.

Plastic containers: glass jars from things like pasta sauces and peanut butter. Also look out for containers in second-hand stores.

Tea bags: these usually contain plastic so opt for loose-leaf tea and a reusable tea infuser.

Packaged baking ingredients: shop at a package-free store and BYO containers.

Paper towels: reusable cloths.

This list could go on! Places like CaliWoods, The Natural Co, Oh Natural, and Eco Warehouse are your best places to shop online for sustainable pantry tools here in Aotearoa New Zealand and GoodFor is a package-free store for baking ingredients.