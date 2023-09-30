Ethically Kate: My cat peed on the carpet, how do I get rid of the smell without using chemicals?

Cat wee and carpets don't go together. Photo/ 123rf

OPINION

Oh dear. My friend’s cat recently peed on her brand-new couch while I was on a call with her, so I understand the stress.

There are two simple, natural ingredients I always have in my house to clean most things, carpets included.

Baking soda is the vanquisher of all odours. When paired with its best friend, white vinegar, it’s truly unstoppable. Both ingredients are easy to find at bulk bin stores so you can refill your own containers or jars and avoid pesky plastic cleaning product packaging.

I buy baking soda and white vinegar in bulk as they both keep well and are lifesavers for all sorts of accidents.

Everyone has their own tried and true method of using baking soda and white vinegar to combat smells and stains, so I’ll explain two key methods that you can experiment with.

Firstly, baking soda and vinegar are safe for both synthetic and wool carpets, but I recommend doing a spot test on a small piece of carpet in a less visible space. This way you can be confident that the dyes and threads of your carpet will not be ruined in your efforts to remove the unfortunate cat pee stench.

The first method of odour removal involves sprinkling baking soda on the area where the cat peed. Cover the carpet fibres completely. Be gentle as you rub it in with your fingers or a cloth.

Some people use a brush to do this, but I would advise avoiding brushes as they can cause fraying of the carpet. Once the baking soda has completely covered the smelly spot, mix white vinegar and warm water in a spray bottle at a 1:1 ratio.

Spray this on to the baking soda and leave it to sit for several minutes. Don’t be alarmed if there is a little bubbling. If you flash your mind back to high-school science class, baking soda is a base and vinegar is an acid. When combined, they react.

Alternative to the sprinkle and spray method, you can mix baking soda and white vinegar together to make a paste. The paste should be thick enough to stay in clumps instead of dribble through your fingers, but smooth enough to spread. Around a 1:1 ratio. Cover the smelly zone with the paste and leave for up to 3 hours.

For both the spray and paste methods, once the baking soda and vinegar mixture has dried, simply vacuum the area.

You should be left with a non-stinky, clean carpet. If the smell hasn’t vanished after your first attempt, try again and use more baking soda.

You can also add a few drops of essential oils to your spray bottle or paste. Tea tree or a citrus scent is the best for the job.



